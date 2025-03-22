When does Duke play next? Taking a look at Cooper Flagg's second round opponent in 2025 March Madness

Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils dominated their first-round matchup in March Madness. They defeated the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 93-49 on Friday to advance to the second round. Flagg returned to the lineup and had 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. He missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Flagg's return was clouded with some concern if he would get back to the form that has made him the presumptive number-one pick in the 2025 NBA draft. He showed he was healthy with his performance. However, his numbers were lower than usual because he only played 22 minutes. The coaching staff rested him after it became apparent that the game was a blowout.

Flagg will be asked to do more the next time the Blue Devils play. They get a day off on Saturday before playing their second-round matchup on Sunday. They will play the No. 9-ranked Baylor Bears on Sunday at 2:40 p.m. ET.

While Baylor was able to pull off a close win over Mississippi State in the first round, it will be a much tougher task for the Bears to beat the Blue Devils.

Duke enters the game as a -800 favorite and Baylor as a +550 underdog. Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils will be expected to put together another dominant performance and advance to the Sweet 16.

Duke Blue Devils vs Baylor Bears: Head-to-Head

Cooper Flagg and his performance will be a big story heading into this game, but so will the short history of competition between these teams.

This will be the third time these school's basketball programs have faced. Duke has the edge, winning both previous matchups. They last played in the regular season in December 2023, with the Blue Devils winning 78-70.

The first-ever matchup between these two teams was much more interesting as it was an Elite Eight matchup in the 2010 March Madness Tournament. The Blue Devils eventually came out on top, winning 78-71. They would win the tournament, defeating Butler in the championship game.

Both of the previous matchups between these teams have been relatively close. It will be interesting to see if that trend continues on Sunday. The sportsbooks do not think so as the spread is set at 11.5 points.

