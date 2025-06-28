When Dylan Harper shared how he wanted to showcase his "leadership" skills to NBA scouts back in high school

Dylan Harper has always had a plan, and he shared how he was going to show his skills to NBA scouts back in high school when speaking to Rivals Video’s Krysten Peek in October 2023.

Harper was one of the top players in the 2024 class, and he has offers from Rutgers, Duke, Indiana, Auburn and Kansas. In the interview, he not only addressed what he could offer, but he also gave some insight into a decision timeframe.

Regarding how he planned to show scouts his skills, he said:

“I think leadership first and foremost, just like I could go out there ,run my team, run the offense, talk, make sure everyone's in the right position,” Harper said. “But besides from that, I think probably my defense, I think my ability to make shots off the dribble, I think my ability to pass [0:54-1:05]

At the time, Dylan Harper was entering his senior year at Don Bosco Preparatory High School, and he was asked about his goals for that year.

“Definitely state championship first and foremost, I think that's the one thing I'm missing at high school basketball, so probably get one of those and then probably National Player of the Year, Gatorade player of the year, every player of the year." [Timestamp: 1:12-1:23]

Harper averaged 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, as he led his team to the NJSIAA Non-Public A state championship during his senior season.

Dylan Harper was focused on his craft amidst commitment stress

When he was quizzed on his college commitment, Dylan Harper remained coy, without giving much out at the time.

“I think right now I'm just more focused on my high school team, just making sure that, you know, they're prepared for the storm we're about to run through. Because this is not a regular storm like last year, we had more of a National schedule, so I'm mostly focused on that, and then, probably recruiting-wise, probably it stays in the back of my head, but like I think when the time comes right I think I'll know when.” [1:38-1:56]

Asked if the process was a stressful one for him, Harper reemphasized his focus on the game.

“Time to time it gets stressful, like the overthinking part, but once you really like focusing on your craft and just knowing that if you do what you're supposed to do everything is to take care of yourself, it gets easier.” [2:02-2:11]

Dylan Harper was a consensus five-star recruit and was ranked No. 1 among the 2024 class by ESPN. By December 2023, he announced his commitment to Rutgers, his brother's alma mater.

He played one season there before entering the 2025 NBA Draft, selected as the second overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs.

