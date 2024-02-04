"When you're famous they let you do it": Johni Broome's awkward hand smack with Morgan Freeman has fans rolling

Johni Broome's unexpected encounter with Morgan Freeman during the game against the Ole Miss Rebels was interesting. As Broome was on the court, a fan unexpectedly grabbed his jersey. In a reflexive action, Broome accidentally slapped the person's hand, only to discover that it was none other than Freeman.

Despite the Auburn Tigers' loss to the Rebels (91-77), Broome showed humility by approaching Freeman after the Saturday night game to apologize for his reaction.

Initially, Broome believed the fan was attempting to distract him. But he quickly realized his error and expressed genuine remorse to the Academy Award-winning actor.

Interestingly, this unexpected interaction between Broome and Freeman added an entertaining twist for the fans.

“When you’re famous they let you do it,” a fan tweeted on X.

“Thinks? He did grab him,” another fan tweeted.

“If this was anyone other than a celebrity, that fan would have been kicked out,” a fan wrote.

“You guys, it's Morgan Freeman, he's allowed to grab people if he wants to,” one tweeted.

“I think he is just a Broome fan like the rest of us!” another commented.

Post-incident Johni Broome communicated to the press

Realizing his mistake, Johni Broome offered a heartfelt apology to the actor. They chuckled, and Freeman kindly urged Broome to keep up his fine work:

"I thought it was an Ole Miss fan grabbing my jersey, holding on to me," Broome conveyed to the press afterward.

"I kind of got his hand off. I saw who it was, and I'm a big movie guy. I probably watched one of his movies on the plane coming here."

"But I realized it was him and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm a big fan. I'm sorry.' He said, 'Just keep playing.'"

Broome returned to Freeman and offered a second fervent apology.

"I came back out there again, and I'm just like, 'I'm sorry, again,'" Broome said.

"He said, 'You all good. Just keep playing.' He's a very good guy. Love him."

The actor, a devoted Ole Miss fan, witnessed his team's defeat as the Rebels dropped to 18-4 overall and 5-4 in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers emerged victorious, improving to 18-4 overall and 7-2 in the SEC.

