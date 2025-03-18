When Geno Auriemma got 100% real about the “battle” that he has with himself: “What’s the point now?” 

When UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma made an appearance on "What Drives Winning" in 2018, he spoke about the internal conflict that comes with winning. He was candid as he answered questions that he had to deal with after winning campaigns.

Auriemma, who has won 11 NCAA championships with UConn since he joined the program in 1985, spoke about the "battle" he had with himself.

“Internal conflict?” Auriemma said. “The battle that I have with myself is, ‘What's the point now? What am I gonna do that hasn't been done? What are you gonna ask me to do that I haven't done?'"

Auriemma was instrumental in UConn’s rise to prominence after registering only one losing season (his first season) with the UConn Huskies program.

“It's hard for me to answer that question,” Auriemma said. “When you've already done more than anyone else has ever done and you say to yourself, ‘I'm gonna do more.’ How's that possible? It's a scary thought to think that you can, because that's an arrogant thought.”

Geno Auriemma is no stranger to success as he has led the Huskies to six unbeaten seasons (1994-95, 2001-02, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2013-14 and 2015-16) and three NCAA-record winning streaks (111, 90 and 70).

His comments in 2018, gave a glimpse into the mindset of a coach that has experienced success and chosen to remain grounded in victory. The 13-time Big East Coach of the Year is set to take his Huskies into this year’s NCAA Tournament, aiming to add to their success.

Geno Auriemma criticizes NCAA over Big East snub in Tournament bracket

After the NCAA Tournament bracket announcement on Sunday, Geno Auriemma expressed his frustration about the selection committee’s decision to include only two Big East programs, UConn and Creighton, in this year’s bracket.

In an X post on Monday, Auriemma did not hold back on his assessment of the situation.

"That's a problem. That's a big problem,” Auriemma said. “And that's a problem that needs to be addressed. Since we've been back in the Big East, we’ve had five teams make the tournament. Now, we go from five to two? That's not good."

Auriemma also questioned the selection criteria, pointing out inconsistencies in how programs from different conferences were evaluated.

"You look at some of these other teams and these other leagues, maybe we don’t get the respect we deserve," Auriemma said. "If a team can go 4-12 in their league and still make the NCAA Tournament as an 8-seed, does the regular season even matter?

Despite the Big East’s lack of representation, UConn (31-0, 18-0 Big East) still secured a No. 2 seed. One surprising omission from the tournament was Seton Hall (22-9, 13-5). Its exclusion added to Auriemma’s frustration.

