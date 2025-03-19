When Haley and Hanna Cavinder got honest about hate comments’ impact on Miami twins: ”It challenges you, I’m not gonna sit here and lie”

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are some of the biggest names in women's college basketball. Before finding fame on the court, the Cavinder twins were social media stars, with over four million followers on TikTok alone. But finding success on social media has its downside and that includes getting trolled by haters.

In an interview with CBS which was shared on YouTube on Aug. 4, 2022, the Cavinder twins talked about the negative side of social media, especially for successful influencers like them.

"The negative side of social media and putting yourself out there, I don't know how to do it without Hanna because she's in my same position," Haley said (Timestamp: 3:30). "So, like, leaning on her. Obviously, we're all human beings and we're all going to feel things."

Hanna stepped in and discussed the twins' coping mechanism which includes not looking at the comments.

"It challenges you. I'm not going to sit here and lie, you know," Hanna said. "You try to ignore it, and you don't look at the comments. But mentally, you have to be strong because I think those comments and they can eat you up really quick."

Hanna added that social media had given her many blessings in her life but there was a lot of pain that was not talked about enough. Hanna then urged everyone, particularly women, to support one another, shining light and love.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder speak about the differences between them

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are identical twins, and it's often difficult to tell them apart. However, the Cavinder twins said that they have different personalities in an episode of the "Storm Session" on Miami Hurricane's YouTube channel on Friday.

"Personality-wise, I would say a big difference is probably Haley's more reserved," Hanna said (Timestamp: 4:16). "I would say I'm more outgoing. I'm more a little bit extroverted. That's one of the big ones, I would say."

However, Haley said the twins have similar personalities but they approach things differently:

"Yeah, I think that we're very similar when it comes to personality-wise. But I would say how we approach things are different. We think the same, but the approach is different. Hanna is more impulsive, and, like, I like to overthink and overthink. So, we balance each other out. But, yeah, I would say that's one of our biggest."

Both Haley and Hanna Cavinder began playing basketball at the age of six. They joined Fresno State in their debut college basketball season and spent an extra two years before joining the Miami Hurricanes for their senior season. After helping the Canes to an Elite Eight run, the twins had a one-year hiatus from college basketball before returning to play their final season.

