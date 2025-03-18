  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Haley Cavinder
  • When Haley and Hanna Cavinder jokingly claimed they would “kill” Logan Paul in the WWE ring while talking about retiring from basketball

When Haley and Hanna Cavinder jokingly claimed they would “kill” Logan Paul in the WWE ring while talking about retiring from basketball

By Lindsey Ware
Modified Mar 18, 2025 22:48 GMT
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 23 Women
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 23 Women's - Wake Forest at Miami - Source: Getty

Miami women's basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder once joked about other sports they could take up after retiring from basketball. In May 2023, the twins appeared on influencer and boxer Jake Paul's Betr YouTube channel.

Ad

Paul pointed to the twins' NIL deal with the WWE and questioned if the Hurricanes guards will ever wrestle.

"Do you think you could beat Logan Paul in the WWE?" Paul jokingly asked.
youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Logan, Jake's older brother, is a professional wrestler who has been signed with WWE since June 2022. The Cavinder twins said they could take on Paul.

"We actually saw him at Nashville when we went. Like, he was in the ring, and I was like, 'Dang,' but do I think we could? Maybe," Hanna said.
"We would absolutely kill him in the ring," Haley replied.
Ad
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

The Cavinder twins signed an NIL deal with WWE in 2021 as part of the organization's Next in Line program, meant to turn college athletes into future WWE stars. Hanna and Haley have appeared at WWE events and posted about these events on their social media. In January 2023, the twins went to a reception for SummerSlam.

Ad
"This is super entertaining," Hanna Cavinder told ESPN. "I can see why the fan base is so competitive, so loyal, so fun. I can't take my eyes away from it. I don't even know if it's going to be in my future, but if it was, it would be a new challenge, a new chapter. I think people would love to see Haley and I as a tag team.
Ad
"A year-and-a-half ago, I would not even have envisioned myself watching WWE. It's incredible what NIL has done for so many athletes."
Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Hanna and Haley Cavinders' NIL deals

WWE isn't the only company with whom the Cavinder twins have struck an NIL deal. The Miami stars are known for their brand partnerships and social media presence. They often share their NIL deals with their large social media following, including their 4.6 million TikTok followers.

Ad

Hanna and Haley have partnerships with a number of top brands, including Stanley, GHOST and Under Armour. Their footwear and apparel deal debuted last summer and is set to last three years.

Ad

The twins have also created a brand of their own with their Twogether app. The app provides users with workout routines and meal ideas, as well as a sense of community.

It's uncertain if a WWE contract is in the Cavinder twins' future, but the wrestling organization is amongst their many NIL deals.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी