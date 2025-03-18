When Haley and Hanna Cavinder jokingly claimed they would “kill” Logan Paul in the WWE ring while talking about retiring from basketball

Miami women's basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder once joked about other sports they could take up after retiring from basketball. In May 2023, the twins appeared on influencer and boxer Jake Paul's Betr YouTube channel.

Paul pointed to the twins' NIL deal with the WWE and questioned if the Hurricanes guards will ever wrestle.

"Do you think you could beat Logan Paul in the WWE?" Paul jokingly asked.

Logan, Jake's older brother, is a professional wrestler who has been signed with WWE since June 2022. The Cavinder twins said they could take on Paul.

"We actually saw him at Nashville when we went. Like, he was in the ring, and I was like, 'Dang,' but do I think we could? Maybe," Hanna said.

"We would absolutely kill him in the ring," Haley replied.

The Cavinder twins signed an NIL deal with WWE in 2021 as part of the organization's Next in Line program, meant to turn college athletes into future WWE stars. Hanna and Haley have appeared at WWE events and posted about these events on their social media. In January 2023, the twins went to a reception for SummerSlam.

"This is super entertaining," Hanna Cavinder told ESPN. "I can see why the fan base is so competitive, so loyal, so fun. I can't take my eyes away from it. I don't even know if it's going to be in my future, but if it was, it would be a new challenge, a new chapter. I think people would love to see Haley and I as a tag team.

"A year-and-a-half ago, I would not even have envisioned myself watching WWE. It's incredible what NIL has done for so many athletes."

Hanna and Haley Cavinders' NIL deals

WWE isn't the only company with whom the Cavinder twins have struck an NIL deal. The Miami stars are known for their brand partnerships and social media presence. They often share their NIL deals with their large social media following, including their 4.6 million TikTok followers.

Hanna and Haley have partnerships with a number of top brands, including Stanley, GHOST and Under Armour. Their footwear and apparel deal debuted last summer and is set to last three years.

The twins have also created a brand of their own with their Twogether app. The app provides users with workout routines and meal ideas, as well as a sense of community.

It's uncertain if a WWE contract is in the Cavinder twins' future, but the wrestling organization is amongst their many NIL deals.

