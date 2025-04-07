When Kobe Bryant revealed daughter Gigi was "hellbent" on going to UConn while Reggie Miller tried to recruit her for UCLA

Kobe Bryant's second-eldest daughter, Gianna, always dreamt of playing for the UConn Huskies. Tragically, the NBA legend and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

In October 2018, UCLA legend Reggie Miller conversEd with Kobe, in the hopes of trying to recruit then-11-year-old Gianna to the Bruins. However, Kobe said his daughter had her sights set on playing for the Huskies, highlighting the young one's affection for the program.

"I'm telling you, she is hellbent on UConn, hellbent on UConn," Kobe was heard saying to Miller.

Gianna followed in the footsteps of her father and began playing basketball at a young age. She attended Harbor Day School in Newport Beach and played on the school's basketball team. Gianna was also a member of the student council and played AAU basketball.

Although Miller, who had his No. 31 jersey retired by UCLA, tried his best to convince Kobe to try to switch Gianna's mind, the five-time NBA champion was adamant that his daughter would join UConn.

Unfortunately, Gianna never lived long enough to play college basketball, despite being considered a top prospect. Had she been alive and joined UConn, Gianna could have been a freshman at the program and part of the team that won the championship on Sunday.

Gianna, Kobe and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Jan 26, 2020, in Calabasas, California.

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa posts heartfelt message in remembrance of Gianna after UConn's national title triumph

Late NBA star Kobe Bryant with his daughter Gianna - Source: Getty

Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, posted a congratulatory message for UConn on her Instagram story after the program won the national title on Sunday. Vanessa reposted the Huskies' graphic announcing they were national champions and wrote:

"Gigi would've loved being there with you. "When you think you can't, UCONN' - Gianna Bryant.'"

The Huskies beat South Carolina 82-59 in Sunday's final, ending their nine-year drought without a championship.

