When Michael Jordan yanked Grant Hill's chain after UNC beat Duke: "I kind of gave him a little hard time"

In March 2017, the UNC Tar Heels avenged their earlier loss to the Duke Blue Devils with a 90-83 victory on their home court. This win, much to the delight of program alum Michael Jordan, came after their 86-78 defeat to the Mike Krzyzewski-coached squad in February.

During the Charlotte Hornets' home game against the Indiana Pacers on March 6th, Jordan was interviewed between the first and second quarters. He shared his thoughts on his alma mater's big win over Duke and recounted a humorous moment with former NBA All-Star Grant Hill.

"Well, they beat us in their building. So, we had to defend our building. It's a little different breed, it's a good win for us. I felt like our guys played extremely hard. But, Duke's a good ball club without a doubt. So, I'm happy that we're able to win," Jordan said (0:10).

"I saw Grant when I came in, I kind of gave him a hard time," he then shared.

Before becoming considered the greatest player ever, Jordan played four seasons at UNC from 1981 to 1984, winning the National Player of the Year award in his senior season. Grant Hill, meanwhile, had a four-year stint with the Blue Devils from 1990 to 1994, winning two national titles in 1991 and 1992.

Although UNC lost the 2017 ACC Tournament championship game to Duke, 93-83, they went on to win the 2017 national championship in March Madness, defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs 71-65.

The UNC Tar Heels have not found the same success since 2017

Since their 2017 championship win, the North Carolina Tar Heels have not returned to the NCAA men's basketball summit, enduring an almost eight-year drought. Their best finish since then was as NCAA Division 1 Runner-Up in the 2021-22 season under new coach Hubert Davis.

This season, with key players like RJ Davis and Ian Jackson, the Tar Heels have achieved a 13-9 overall record and a 6-4 record in the ACC. They have an opportunity to improve their standing on Saturday, Feb. 1, against the Duke Blue Devils on the road.

