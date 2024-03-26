When does the Sweet 16 start? Complete schedule, streaming details, channels list, tickets and more

With two rounds completed, the NCAA Tournament moves on to the Sweet 16 round, from Thursday, March 28th through Sunday, March 31st. By late Sunday evening, only the Final Four will remain.

Sweet 16 complete schedule

Jamal Shead will lead Houston against Duke in perhaps the most interesting battle of the Sweet 16.

Date Team Team Location Time (EST) TV Outlet Thursday, 3/28 (2) Arizona (6) Clemson Los Angeles, CA 7:09 CBS Thursday, 3/28 (1) UConn (5) San Diego State Boston MA 7:39 TBS/Tru Thursday, 3/28 (1) North Carolina (4) Alabama Los Angeles, CA 9:39 CBS Thursday, 3/28 (2) Iowa State (3) Illinois Boston, MA 10:09 TBS/Tru Friday, 3/29 (2) Marquette (11) NC State Dallas, TX 7:09 CBS Friday, 3/29 (1) Purdue (5) Gonzaga Detroit, MI 7:39 TBS/Tru Friday, 3/29 (1) Houston (4) Duke Dallas, TX 9:39 CBS Friday, 3/29 (2) Tennessee (3) Creighton Detroit, MI 10:09 TBS/Tru

The Sweet 16 will contain all the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds for the first time since 2019. It's only the fifth such occurrence ever. While many top seeds cruised, Houston had to weather an overtime storm from Texas A&M.

The only real underdog team in the running is No. 11 seed NC State. The Wolfpack were widely not expected to reach the NCAA Tournament. But they parlayed an ACC Tournament title into a bid and have won two straight games.

The top teams already out of the running are No. 3 seed Kentucky and No. 4 seed Auburn, both part of a disappointing performance from the Southeastern Conference. On the other hand, three No. 11 seeds upset the No. 6 seeds they faced in the first round.

Where to watch or stream

CBS will be carrying the tournament and alternating coverage with TBS and TruTV. The West and South region games will be televised by CBS, with the East and Midwest being carried on TBS and TruTV.

CBS's streaming feed will be available on the Paramount+ app. Many online TV carriers like Sling and Fubo will carry the TBS or TruTV feeds. The Westwood One radio network will have coverage of all games on the radio.

Where to buy tickets

The NCAA sells tournament tickets via TicketMaster. Purchasers can buy tickets for games on Thursday or Friday, as the schedule dictates, or the Saturday or Sunday regional final. The other choice is an all-session ticket, covering Thursday or Friday games plus the Saturday or Sunday regional final.

At the time of writing, an all-sessions ticket in Los Angeles was available for as little as $230, with all-sessions tickets for the other sessions running around $500 each.

Early betting favorites

Given the time until the games, much could change. But as of now, here's the early situation on betting favorites.

Arizona is a 6.5-point favorite over Clemson in the West, and North Carolina is favored by 4.5 over Alabama.

UConn is favored by 10.5 over San Diego State in the East, and Iowa State is a 1.5-point favorite over Illinois.

Marquette is a 6.5-point favorite over NC State in the South, and Houston is a 3.5-point favorite over Duke.

Purdue is favored by 5.5 over Gonzaga in the Midwest, and Tennessee is a 2.5-point pick over Creighton.

