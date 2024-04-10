When is the UConn basketball parade? Date, time, location, presenter and more explored

On Monday evening, the UConn Huskies beat the Purdue Boilermakers to win the 2024 Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament, winning their sixth national championship and becoming the first team since the 2007 Florida Gators to win back-to-back national championships.

As with any national championship win, a title parade in celebration of the Huskies achievements this season will be happening in the next few days. Here's all the information you need to know about the UConn Huskies basketball team parade.

When and where is the UConn Huskies parade?

The parade will take place on Saturday, Apr. 13, in the city of Hartford, Connecticut It will begin at 11 am and will start at the state captiol building at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street.

From there, parade will travel north down Trinity Street and go through the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch, which was the first permanently built memorial arch in the United States, in 1886.

After going through the arch, it will head onto Jewell Street and onto Trumbell Street before finishing at the intersection of Trumbell Street and Asylum Street. Overall, the parade is estimated to take 30 minutes.

What will happen after the parade?

After the parade reaches its conclusion, a rally will be held at the XL Center in Hartford, on the same street where the parade will end.

The XL Center is one of the two venues that host the UConn Huskies games, with the other being the Harry A Grample Pavilion on the campus of the University of Connecticut

The rally is planned to start at 11:30 and will feature speech from some of the players and the Huskies head coach Dan Hurley. At the moment, there has been no announcements related to a designated "presenter" for the rally

How can Huskies fans watch the parade?

The best way for Huskies fans to celebrate their national championship victory is to head to Hartford on Saturday morning to see the parade.

However, details of a live stream has not been announced yet, but it's likely that there will be on for Huskies fans who cannot make their way to Hartford on Saturday morning for the victory parade.

