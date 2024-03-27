When will March Madness be over? Looking at 2024 NCAA tournament schedule ahead of Sweet 16 games

This year's edition of March Madness has lived up to the hype, filled with upsets and exciting moments. The tournament saw the rise of new stars like Jack Gohlke of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and D. J. Burns Jr. of the NC State Wolfpack. With the 'Sweet Sixteen' fast approaching, the road to the national championship will conclude sooner than we think.

Jack Gohlke is one of the March Madness stars this year.

When will March Madness be over?

The 2024 NCAA Division 1 men's basketball tournament will finish on April 8, 2024, with the national championship at Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium, which seats 63,400 people.

A total of 68 teams have entered the NCAA tournament, with the 'First Four' bracket beginning on March 19. Only 16 teams remain in the competition, with only one team earning the NCAA title in the single-game elimination format.

The State Farm Stadium will host the 2024 NCAA Final Four

The tournament is spread out from March 19, 2024, to April 8, 2024, with only twelve game days scheduled for March Madness for the 68-team field tournament (March 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, and 31; April 6 & 8 for the Final Four).

2024 NCAA tournament schedule ahead of Sweet 16 games

Let's look at the remaining schedule of the 2024 NCAA Division 1 men's basketball tournament, as well as the as the breakdown of the Sweet 16 games this March 28 and 29.

Sweet Sixteen | 2024 March Madness

March 28, 2024 (Thursday, E.T.)

(2) Arizona vs. (6) Clemson | 7:09 p.m. | Live on CBS

(1) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State | 7:39 p.m. | Live on TBS & TruTV

(1) North Carolina vs. (4) Alabama | 9:39 p.m. | Live on CBS

(2) Iowa State vs. (3) Illinois | 10:09 p.m. | Live on TBS & TruTV

March 29, 2024 (Friday, E.T.)

(2) Marquette vs. (11) NC State | 7:09 p.m. | Live on CBS

(1) Purdue vs. (5) Gonzaga | 7:39 p.m. | Live on TBS & TruTV

(1) Houston vs. (4) Duke | 9:39 p.m. | Live on CBS

(2) Tennessee vs. (3) Creighton | 10:09 p.m. | Live on TBS & TruTV

Elite Eight Schedule: 2024 March Madness

March 30, 2024 (Saturday, E.T.)

TBD vs. TBD (East Regional)

TBD vs. TBD (West Regional)

March 31, 2024 (Sunday, E.T.)

TBD vs. TBD (South Regional)

TBD vs. TBD (Midwest Regional)

Final Four: 2024 March Madness

April 6, 2024 (Saturday, E.T.)

TBD vs. TBD (East Regional Winner vs. West Regional Winner) | Live on TBS

TBD vs. TBD (South Regional Winner vs. Midwest Regional Winner) | Live on TBS

National Championship Game | 2024 March Madness

April 8, 2024 (Monday, 9:20 PM E.T.)

TBD vs TBD (Winner of East vs West / Winner of South vs Midwest) | Live on TBS

Sweet 16 Odds for the 2024 NCAA Tournament

March 28, 2024 (Thursday, E.T.)

Odds for (2) Arizona vs. (6) Clemson | 7:09 p.m. | Live on CBS

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE OVER/UNDER ATS O/U Clemson Tigers + 7(-110) +251 OVER 151.5 (-113) 18-14 16-17-0 Arizona Wildcats - 7 (-110) -313 UNDER 151.5 (-108) 23-11 16-19-0

Odds for (1) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State | 7:39 p.m. | Live on TBS & truTV

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE OVER/UNDER ATS O/U San Diego State Aztecs + 11 (-110) +471 OVER 135.5 (-110) 15-18 17-15-1 UConn Huskies - 11 (-110) -650 UNDER 135.5 (-110) 23-12 16-19-0

Odds for (1) North Carolina vs. (4) Alabama | 9:39 p.m. | Live on CBS

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE OVER/UNDER ATS O/U Alabama Crimson Tide + 4.5 (-110) +159 OVER 173.5 (-110) 20-13 24-9-0 North Carolina Tar Heels - 4.5 (-111) -191 UNDER 173.5 (-110) 20-14 17-16-1

Odds for (2) Iowa State vs. (3) Illinois | 10:09 p.m. | Live on TBS & truTV

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE OVER/UNDER ATS O/U Illinois Fighting Illini + 1.5 (-110) +105 OVER 146 (-111) 22-12 25-9-1 Iowa State Cyclones - 1.5 (-110) -125 UNDER 146 (-110) 25-9 17-17-0

March 29, 2024 (Friday, E.T.)

Odds for (2) Marquette vs. (11) NC State | 7:09 p.m. | Live on CBS

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE OVER/UNDER ATS O/U NC State Wolfpack + 6.5 (-110) +231 OVER 151 (-109) 15-20 19-14-3 Marquette Golden Eagles - 6.5 (-111) -289 UNDER 151 (-112) 20-13 14-20-0

Odds for (1) Purdue vs. (5) Gonzaga | 7:39 p.m. | Live on TBS & truTV

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE OVER/UNDER ATS O/U Gonzaga Bulldogs + 5.5 (-111) +191 OVER 154.5 (-111) 17-16 17-16-0 Purdue Boilermakers - 5.5 (-110) -236 UNDER 154.5 (-110) 18-15 23-11-0

Odds for (1) Houston vs. (4) Duke | 9:39 p.m. | Live on CBS

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE OVER/UNDER ATS O/U Duke Blue Devils + 4 (-111) +161 OVER 134 (-109) 19-13 14-18-1 Houston Cougars - 4 (-110) -195 UNDER 134 (-112) 19-16 16-19-0

Odds for (2) Tennessee vs. (3) Creighton | 10:09 p.m. | Live on TBS & TruTV

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE OVER/UNDER ATS O/U Creighton Bluejays + 2.5 (-110) +124 OVER 143.5 (-112) 19-15 17-17-0 Tennessee Volunteers - 2.5 (-110) -148 UNDER 143.5 (-108) 16-16 15-16-1