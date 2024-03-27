When will March Madness be over? Looking at 2024 NCAA tournament schedule ahead of Sweet 16 games

This year's edition of March Madness has lived up to the hype, filled with upsets and exciting moments. The tournament saw the rise of new stars like Jack Gohlke of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and D. J. Burns Jr. of the NC State Wolfpack. With the 'Sweet Sixteen' fast approaching, the road to the national championship will conclude sooner than we think.
When will March Madness be over?
The 2024 NCAA Division 1 men's basketball tournament will finish on April 8, 2024, with the national championship at Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium, which seats 63,400 people.
A total of 68 teams have entered the NCAA tournament, with the 'First Four' bracket beginning on March 19. Only 16 teams remain in the competition, with only one team earning the NCAA title in the single-game elimination format.
The tournament is spread out from March 19, 2024, to April 8, 2024, with only twelve game days scheduled for March Madness for the 68-team field tournament (March 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, and 31; April 6 & 8 for the Final Four).
2024 NCAA tournament schedule ahead of Sweet 16 games
Let's look at the remaining schedule of the 2024 NCAA Division 1 men's basketball tournament, as well as the as the breakdown of the Sweet 16 games this March 28 and 29.
Sweet Sixteen | 2024 March Madness
March 28, 2024 (Thursday, E.T.)
- (2) Arizona vs. (6) Clemson | 7:09 p.m. | Live on CBS
- (1) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State | 7:39 p.m. | Live on TBS & TruTV
- (1) North Carolina vs. (4) Alabama | 9:39 p.m. | Live on CBS
- (2) Iowa State vs. (3) Illinois | 10:09 p.m. | Live on TBS & TruTV
March 29, 2024 (Friday, E.T.)
- (2) Marquette vs. (11) NC State | 7:09 p.m. | Live on CBS
- (1) Purdue vs. (5) Gonzaga | 7:39 p.m. | Live on TBS & TruTV
- (1) Houston vs. (4) Duke | 9:39 p.m. | Live on CBS
- (2) Tennessee vs. (3) Creighton | 10:09 p.m. | Live on TBS & TruTV
Elite Eight Schedule: 2024 March Madness
March 30, 2024 (Saturday, E.T.)
- TBD vs. TBD (East Regional)
- TBD vs. TBD (West Regional)
March 31, 2024 (Sunday, E.T.)
- TBD vs. TBD (South Regional)
- TBD vs. TBD (Midwest Regional)
Final Four: 2024 March Madness
April 6, 2024 (Saturday, E.T.)
- TBD vs. TBD (East Regional Winner vs. West Regional Winner) | Live on TBS
- TBD vs. TBD (South Regional Winner vs. Midwest Regional Winner) | Live on TBS
National Championship Game | 2024 March Madness
April 8, 2024 (Monday, 9:20 PM E.T.)
- TBD vs TBD (Winner of East vs West / Winner of South vs Midwest) | Live on TBS
Sweet 16 Odds for the 2024 NCAA Tournament
March 28, 2024 (Thursday, E.T.)
Odds for (2) Arizona vs. (6) Clemson | 7:09 p.m. | Live on CBS
Odds for (1) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State | 7:39 p.m. | Live on TBS & truTV
Odds for (1) North Carolina vs. (4) Alabama | 9:39 p.m. | Live on CBS
Odds for (2) Iowa State vs. (3) Illinois | 10:09 p.m. | Live on TBS & truTV
March 29, 2024 (Friday, E.T.)