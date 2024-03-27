When will March Madness be over? Looking at 2024 NCAA tournament schedule ahead of Sweet 16 games

By Patrick Edrozo
Modified Mar 27, 2024 21:22 IST
2024 NCAA tournament schedule ahead of Sweet 16 games
2024 NCAA tournament schedule ahead of Sweet 16 games

This year's edition of March Madness has lived up to the hype, filled with upsets and exciting moments. The tournament saw the rise of new stars like Jack Gohlke of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and D. J. Burns Jr. of the NC State Wolfpack. With the 'Sweet Sixteen' fast approaching, the road to the national championship will conclude sooner than we think.

Jack Gohlke is one of the March Madness stars this year.
Jack Gohlke is one of the March Madness stars this year.

When will March Madness be over?

The 2024 NCAA Division 1 men's basketball tournament will finish on April 8, 2024, with the national championship at Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium, which seats 63,400 people.

A total of 68 teams have entered the NCAA tournament, with the 'First Four' bracket beginning on March 19. Only 16 teams remain in the competition, with only one team earning the NCAA title in the single-game elimination format.

The State Farm Stadium will host the 2024 NCAA Final Four
The State Farm Stadium will host the 2024 NCAA Final Four

The tournament is spread out from March 19, 2024, to April 8, 2024, with only twelve game days scheduled for March Madness for the 68-team field tournament (March 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, and 31; April 6 & 8 for the Final Four).

2024 NCAA tournament schedule ahead of Sweet 16 games

Let's look at the remaining schedule of the 2024 NCAA Division 1 men's basketball tournament, as well as the as the breakdown of the Sweet 16 games this March 28 and 29.

Sweet Sixteen | 2024 March Madness

March 28, 2024 (Thursday, E.T.)

  • (2) Arizona vs. (6) Clemson | 7:09 p.m. | Live on CBS
  • (1) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State | 7:39 p.m. | Live on TBS & TruTV
  • (1) North Carolina vs. (4) Alabama | 9:39 p.m. | Live on CBS
  • (2) Iowa State vs. (3) Illinois | 10:09 p.m. | Live on TBS & TruTV

March 29, 2024 (Friday, E.T.)

  • (2) Marquette vs. (11) NC State | 7:09 p.m. | Live on CBS
  • (1) Purdue vs. (5) Gonzaga | 7:39 p.m. | Live on TBS & TruTV
  • (1) Houston vs. (4) Duke | 9:39 p.m. | Live on CBS
  • (2) Tennessee vs. (3) Creighton | 10:09 p.m. | Live on TBS & TruTV

Elite Eight Schedule: 2024 March Madness

March 30, 2024 (Saturday, E.T.)

  • TBD vs. TBD (East Regional)
  • TBD vs. TBD (West Regional)

March 31, 2024 (Sunday, E.T.)

  • TBD vs. TBD (South Regional)
  • TBD vs. TBD (Midwest Regional)

Final Four: 2024 March Madness

April 6, 2024 (Saturday, E.T.)

  • TBD vs. TBD (East Regional Winner vs. West Regional Winner) | Live on TBS
  • TBD vs. TBD (South Regional Winner vs. Midwest Regional Winner) | Live on TBS

National Championship Game | 2024 March Madness

April 8, 2024 (Monday, 9:20 PM E.T.)

  • TBD vs TBD (Winner of East vs West / Winner of South vs Midwest) | Live on TBS

Sweet 16 Odds for the 2024 NCAA Tournament

March 28, 2024 (Thursday, E.T.)

Odds for (2) Arizona vs. (6) Clemson | 7:09 p.m. | Live on CBS

TEAMSSPREADMONEYLINEOVER/UNDERATSO/U
Clemson Tigers+ 7(-110)+251OVER 151.5 (-113)18-1416-17-0
Arizona Wildcats- 7 (-110)-313UNDER 151.5 (-108)23-1116-19-0

Odds for (1) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State | 7:39 p.m. | Live on TBS & truTV

TEAMSSPREADMONEYLINEOVER/UNDERATSO/U
San Diego State Aztecs+ 11 (-110)+471OVER 135.5 (-110)15-1817-15-1
UConn Huskies- 11 (-110)-650UNDER 135.5 (-110)23-1216-19-0

Odds for (1) North Carolina vs. (4) Alabama | 9:39 p.m. | Live on CBS

TEAMSSPREADMONEYLINEOVER/UNDERATSO/U
Alabama Crimson Tide+ 4.5 (-110)+159OVER 173.5 (-110)20-1324-9-0
North Carolina Tar Heels- 4.5 (-111)-191UNDER 173.5 (-110)20-1417-16-1

Odds for (2) Iowa State vs. (3) Illinois | 10:09 p.m. | Live on TBS & truTV

TEAMSSPREADMONEYLINEOVER/UNDERATSO/U
Illinois Fighting Illini+ 1.5 (-110)+105OVER 146 (-111)22-1225-9-1
Iowa State Cyclones- 1.5 (-110)-125UNDER 146 (-110)25-917-17-0

March 29, 2024 (Friday, E.T.)

Odds for (2) Marquette vs. (11) NC State | 7:09 p.m. | Live on CBS

TEAMSSPREADMONEYLINEOVER/UNDERATSO/U
NC State Wolfpack+ 6.5 (-110)+231OVER 151 (-109)15-2019-14-3
Marquette Golden Eagles- 6.5 (-111)-289UNDER 151 (-112)20-1314-20-0

Odds for (1) Purdue vs. (5) Gonzaga | 7:39 p.m. | Live on TBS & truTV

TEAMSSPREADMONEYLINEOVER/UNDERATSO/U
Gonzaga Bulldogs+ 5.5 (-111)+191OVER 154.5 (-111)17-1617-16-0
Purdue Boilermakers- 5.5 (-110)-236UNDER 154.5 (-110)18-1523-11-0

Odds for (1) Houston vs. (4) Duke | 9:39 p.m. | Live on CBS

TEAMSSPREADMONEYLINEOVER/UNDERATSO/U
Duke Blue Devils+ 4 (-111)+161OVER 134 (-109)19-1314-18-1
Houston Cougars- 4 (-110)-195UNDER 134 (-112)19-1616-19-0

Odds for (2) Tennessee vs. (3) Creighton | 10:09 p.m. | Live on TBS & TruTV

TEAMSSPREADMONEYLINEOVER/UNDERATSO/U
Creighton Bluejays+ 2.5 (-110)+124OVER 143.5 (-112)19-1517-17-0
Tennessee Volunteers- 2.5 (-110)-148UNDER 143.5 (-108)16-1615-16-1

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?