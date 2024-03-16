March Madness is right around the corner. With just a few Tournament Finals games left, the women's college basketball season is about to come to a close, which means the time for March Madness is almost upon us. It's an exciting time for sports fans, and here is everything you need to know about the event.

When is March Madness Women's Selection Sunday 2024?

The March Madness Women's Selection Sunday is set for Sunday, March 17th. The NCAA Committee will share the entire bracket for the postseason NCAA Division I tournament on Sunday. This includes the teams, their seeding and the region they will be playing in.

The women's bracket will be shared at 8 p.m. ET after the process for the men's selection, which begins at 6 p.m. ET to begin Selection Sunday.

What channel is March Madness Women's Selection Sunday 2024 on?

The March Madness Women's Selection Sunday will air live on CBS and ESPN on March 17th.

The duties are split between two channels. While ESPN deals with the details of the entire tournament bracket for women, CBS focuses on the men's field.

2024 March Madness Dates

Women's 2024 March Madness

The First Four for the Women's March Madness begin on March 20 and 21. The full schedule will follow the following pattern:

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17

First Four: March 20–21

First round: March 22–23

Second round: March 24–25

Sweet 16: March 29-30

Elite Eight: March 31-April 1

Final Four: Friday, April 5 (on ESPN at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio)

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7 (on ABC at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH)

Women's Current Rankings

According to the AP, the top 25 rankings in women's college basketball are as follows:

South Carolina (32-0) Iowa (29-4) USC (26-5) Stanford (28-5) Texas (28-4) UCLA (25-6) Ohio State (25-5) LSU (28-5) Notre Dame (26-6) UConn (28-5) North Carolina State (27-6) Oregon State (24-7) Virginia Tech (24-7) Gonzaga (29-2) Indiana (24-5) Kansas State (25-6) Oklahoma (22-8) Colorado (22-9) Baylor (24-7) Utah (22-10) UNLV (27-2) Syracuse (23-7) Creighton (25-5) Louisville (24-9) Fairfield (29-1)