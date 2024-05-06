Where could Dalton Knecht get drafted? Taking a look at the former Tennessee star's 2024 NBA draft stock

Dalton Knecht emerged as Tennessee's man-of-the-hour this year. In his lone season with the Vols, Knecht helped them advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2010.

After spending two seasons in junior college and two more with Northern Colorado, Dalton Knecht transferred to Tennessee in 2023. He averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game on 45.8% shooting from the floor, including 39.7% from the 3-point range.

Where could Dalton Knecht get drafted?

According to ESPN's draft specialist, Jonathan Givony, Dalton Knecht is a No. 9 pick.

He shared the top 10 ranking players the NBA sent to teams. The spots are "determined by a blend of publicly available rankings, a panel of experts and a retained scouting service."

The Houston Rockets have the No. 9 pick, and Dalton Knecht could potentially play for Ime Udoka.

At the same time, Knecht's Tennessee coach Rick Barnes feels like this number could go up after teams interviewed him at the NBA draft Combine.

“I think a lot will depend on what he does as he goes in with his interviews and all that," Barnes said. "Once people really get to know him and talk to him, they’re going to look at him as a guy that realizes like we do, that he’s really just getting started to how good a basketball player he can be.

“He’s put himself in a good position and we’ve heard different ranges on it, but if it is left up to him, he’ll do his work like he always does,” Barnes added. "He knows how to prepare, train like a pro. He’s got that figured out.”

The NBA Combine is scheduled to be held from May 12-19 at the Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, Illinois.

The NBA has invited 78 draft prospects who will undergo medical examinations, as well as shooting and agility tests. The players will also engage in interviews with the teams and media circuits.

From not being in conversations about the NBA draft a year ago, Dalton Knetch has grown his game to be a three-level scorer with an ability to shoot off screens as well as off the bounce.

The 2024 NBA draft will be held on June 26 and 27 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and ESPN Seaport District Studios, in Manhattan.

What do you think are Dalton Knetch's prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft? Let's know your thoughts in the comments section below.

