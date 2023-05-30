Where did Derrick White play College Basketball? The Celtics' buzzer-beating PG's journey at Colorado

The story of the Boston Celtics this season has to include the incredible play of point guard Derrick White.

He had one of the best shooting stretches of his life during the NBA Playoffs as he shot 50.5 percent from the floor, 45.5 percent from beyond the arc, and 91.2 percent from the free-throw line. He averaged 13.4 points, three rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals, and one block in 29.7 minutes per game as well.

Derrick White has shown the ability to be one of the best shooters in basketball as he made the game-winning shot in Game 6 against the Miami Heat. He has been a great player and now with one year left on his contract, this should be a great sign for him to make a six-figure deal.

But where did White play during his college career? Let's dive into his collegiate basketball numbers and discuss what exactly made him into the player we see today.

Derrick White's college career

Derrick White spent one year of college as a member of the Colorado Buffaloes. He did an incredible job as he was All-Pac-12, Pac-12 All-Defense, and a member of the 2017 All-Pac-12 Tournament team as well.

He played well throughout the season and averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 32.8 minutes per game. His shooting numbers were also great as he shot 50.7 percent from the field, 39.6 percent from three, and 81.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Matt Norlander @MattNorlander Uh, I kinda think Colorado's Derrick White just pulled off one of the five best dunks of the year in CBB. Uh, I kinda think Colorado's Derrick White just pulled off one of the five best dunks of the year in CBB. https://t.co/urZ8ex98zx

The Buffaloes lost in the conference tournament to Arizona in the second round and lost to the UCF Knights in the NIT. Derrick White had an amazing game as in the NIT loss, he finished with 30 points, six rebounds, six assists, and a pair of blocks before declaring for the NBA draft.

Where and when did he get drafted?

Derrick White was part of the 2019 NBA draft and was the 29th selection by the San Antonio Spurs. He spent the majority of his career with the Spurs before joining the Boston Celtics at the Trade Deadline of the 2021-22 season.

The player was part of a trade where the Celtics gave away Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2028 first-round pick swap.

White has really developed into a quality starting point guard for the Boston Celtics and was a big reason why the team was able to get going and make two lengthy playoff runs.

Poll : 0 votes