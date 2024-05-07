Where could Isaiah Collier get drafted? Taking a look at the USC star's 2024 NBA draft stock

Isaiah Collier declared for the 2024 NBA Draft after just one season with the USC Trojans. Collier headlined this much-hyped freshman class that included Bronny James as he was the No. 1-ranked recruit in his high school class.

Despite an overall disappointing season by USC, Collier stood out with his performances averaging 16.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals. He missed a significant portion of the season with a hand injury, but he started in 26 of the 27 games he played.

Where could Isaiah Collier get drafted?

In ESPN's latest mock draft (May 2), analyst Jonathan Givony predicted him to go at No. 11, as he dropped one spot from the last prediction. His first NBA team could be the Chicago Bulls. In his report, Givony said:

"Collier is viewed as a polarizing prospect, with a wide draft range starting around the mid-lottery and extending throughout the first round.

"Few prospects share the shot-creation prowess, scoring instincts and star power Collier boasts, but his lack of scoring efficiency, nontraditional shooting mechanics and inconsistent defense make it difficult to gauge how prepared he is to impact winning early in his NBA career, considering USC's struggles this season."

Other mock drafts also place Collier in a similar range between No. 10 and No. 15.

Isaiah Collier's biggest asset is his physicality (6-foot-6, 210 pounds) which he fully used to plow through the opponent's defense and get his shots up. The guard is quick and can easily shake off the defense and create shots.

However, concerns abound, as Givony pointed out, in terms of his scoring efficiency. In his freshman season, Collier shot 49.0% from the field, 33.8% from the three-point range, and 67.3% from the free-throw line. Additionally, the guard's decision-making skills were questioned as he struggled sometimes to balance his playmaking with shot-hunting.

Isaiah Collier's best chance at improving his draft stock is giving his all at the NBA Draft Combine scheduled for May 12-19. Besides medical examinations, all invited players will be evaluated for their shooting, agility and other skills. They will also engage in drills and five-on-five scrimmages.

Injuries played a part in preventing Collier from performing consistently, but the former No. 1 recruit has one more chance to show why he was the best of his graduating class out of high school.

Fans can watch the NBA Draft Combine on NBATV, ESPN2.

The 2024 NBA draft will be held on June 26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and on June 27 at ESPN Seaport District Studios, in Manhattan.

What do you think of Isaiah Collier's draft projection? Do you think he can go up on the draft list after the combine?

