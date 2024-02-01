Isaiah Collier NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the USC guard ft. New Orleans Pelicans

Isaiah Collier was off to a strong start in his true freshman season with the USC Trojans but has missed the last three weeks and remains sidelined with a hand injury. He joined the program as the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Collier is averaging 15.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game, shooting 50.6% from the field, 31.3% from the 3-point range and 66.3% from the free-throw line.

While he has shown plenty of upside attacking the basket and playmaking, there have been questions about his shooting ability. Nevertheless, the five-star prospect projects as a fringe-lottery pick. Here's a look ata five landing spots for the USC guard:

Isaiah Collier's five potential landing spots

#1 New Orleans Pelicans

While the New Orleans Pelicans have a strong young core of players aged 26 and younger, point guard CJ McCollum will be 33 by the time the next season begins.

Although he's still playing at a high level, it's unclear how long that will continue. Collier could be a long-term replacement for McCollum, providing an immediate impact running the offense off the bench.

#2 Miami Heat

The Heat have struggled offensively and have not gotten much production from the point guard position. While the acquisition of Terry Rozier should help in that, they could look to add another scoring option out of the backcourt in the 2024 NBA Draft. Furthermore, Isaiah Collier's defensive upside could fit in with the 'Heat Culture'.

#3 Orlando Magic

The Magic are loaded with young talent, as they have just two players over the age of 26. They have averaged the fourth-fewest assists per game this season and have not gotten much production from the point guard position.

Adding a playmaker like Collier could allow Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner get easier looks on the offensive end.

#4 Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are another young team, as they have just three players over the age of 26. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the point guard, he has shown that he can play alongside a playmaking guard, as he has thrived in the backcourt with Josh Giddey.

The latter has not, though, and his numbers and minutes are both down this season. Isaiah Collier is a playmaking guard who's likely a better defender than Giddey.

#5 Chicago Bulls

While the Bulls have gotten strong production from Coby White this season, he has shown the ability to play both on and off the ball.

Furthermore, they could trade key backcourt members Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine by the trade deadline, as both are reportedly on the market. If they move both players, the Bulls could target a backcourt player like Isaiah Collier.