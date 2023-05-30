Where did Jaylen Brown play college basketball? A look back on the Celtic' swingman's Journey from California Berkeley

Jaylen Brown is currently one of the most exciting players in the NBA, who has been a crucial member of the team since he joined in 2016.

The 6-foot-6 player has exhibited his talent and skill from his high school days. Safe for the NBA draft eligibility rules, he would have been one of the top picks in the draft coming out of high school in 2015.

However, Brown played one season of college basketball before being eligible. Let's take a look at where the two-time NBA All-Star played at the collegiate level.

Jaylen Brown's college career

Jaylen Brown played college basketball at the University of California, Berkeley. Regarded as a highly talented player, he garnered a five-star recruit rating and was ranked by Scout, ESPN, and 247Sports as the fourth-best recruit in his class.

In his only season with the Golden Bears, Brown maintained an average of 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 27.6 minutes per game across 34 games. His highest-scoring performances occurred against Richmond, and Utah, where he tallied 27 points in each match.

Brown also achieved his highest rebounding performance twice, grabbing 11 rebounds in victories against Sam Houston State and Colorado. Additionally, he recorded his season-best 7 assists alongside 15 points in a thrilling 74-73 win over Arizona.

The Atlanta-born shooting guard’s exceptional performance throughout the season secured him a couple of college basketball accolades. He was honored with first-team All-Pac-12 recognition and earned the title of Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Jaylen Brown really predicted he'd have 5 rings by age 28 Jaylen Brown really predicted he'd have 5 rings by age 28 https://t.co/IshDIpMZHq

When was Jaylen Brown drafted?

After his astonishing freshman career with the Golden Bears, Brown became eligible for the NBA draft. This made him decide against returning for his sophomore season with the basketball program and declare for the 2016 NBA Draft.

He was selected as the third overall pick by the Boston Celtics during the draft, behind Ben Simmons and Brandon Ingram, and was the only player from the Goldens Bears selected in the first round and the shooting guard selected in the draft.

Jaylen Brown's career in the NBA

Brown has been a crucial player for the Boston Celtics since his arrival in the NBA. He appeared in 78 games in his rookie season, averaging 17.2 minutes on the floor, 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists. The performance earned him an NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

The shooting guard also did well for the Celtics in his sophomore season, but struggled to find his form in the third season with the team. His fourth season in the league was a breakthrough and he extended his contract with the Celtics that season.

Since then, Brown has appeared in the NBA All-Star and the NBA Finals. He has also been selected to the First All-NBA team and has played 470 games in the NBA , averaging 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals.

Poll : 0 votes