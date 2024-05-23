Where did T.J. McConnell play college basketball? Exploring Pacers guard's amateur career

Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell is a valuable asset for the Indiana Pacers, and he holds the record for most steals in one-half (9). McConnell played for the Philadelphia 76ers before the Pacers, and the 32-year-old has got plenty left in the tank.

At the collegiate level, T.J. McConnell played for two different programs, the Duquesne Dukes and the Arizona Wildcats. He started his collegiate career with Duquesne, averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game as a freshman. In that season, he secured 2.8 steals per game.

Next season, McConnell averaged 11.4 points per game, and his defensive performances helped him make it to the Atlantic-10 All-Defensive Team. After two seasons, he entered the transfer portal and committed to the Arizona Wildcats in 2012.

However, due to the NCAA rules, McConnell had to sit out the entire 2012-13 season. When he started playing for them, McConnell helped lead the team to a 21-0 record season, averaging 8.4 points per game as a junior, and led them to the Elite Eight of the 2014 NCAA tournament.

In 2014-15, his last season with the Wildcats, McConnell averaged 10.4 points per game and the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team. It was the second consecutive season for Wildcats when he led them to another Elite Eight appearance. Interestingly, in his collegiate career, he did not make a single dunk.

After the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament, T.J. McConnell declared for the 2015 NBA draft but didn't hear his name called at the event. However, he didn't lose hope and joined his home state team, the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2015 NBA Summer League, after which he signed with them.

T.J. McConnell has been impressive for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA playoffs this season

NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics

T.J. McConnell has become something of a legend for Indiana and he has been phenomenal for them in the playoffs this season. In the first round, McConnell averaged 9.5 ppg, and improved to 11.9 ppg in the second round.

On Sunday, the Indiana Pacers reached the Eastern Conference finals after beating the New York Knicks, and McConnell recorded 12 points, 7 assists, and 2 rebounds in the game.

As a reserve, McConnell has stepped up his game in the playoffs and has shown an outstanding touch in the playoffs. The Indiana Pacers will face the Boston Celtics in the finals and it will be interesting to see if McConnell can have an impact there too.

Also Read: 'T.J. McConnell's one of those guys, you have to kill him' - Josh Hart on which NBA player he could beat in a fight.