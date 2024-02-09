'TJ McConnell's one of those guys, you have to kill him' - Josh Hart on which NBA player he could beat in a fight

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart shared in an episode of his new podcast with Jalen Brunson that he believes he could defeat T.J. McConnell of the Indiana Pacers in a physical altercation.

In the first episode of the “Roommates Show,” the two Knicks players were asked: “What percentage of the NBA could you beat in a fight?”

At first, Josh Hart expressed his reluctance to engage in a fight, citing the desire of NBA players to maintain their income and avoid being fined.

“Honestly, nobody wants a fight,” he said. “Everyone wants to vibe, get paid.”

However, when Brunson began mentioning players like their teammate Ryan Arcidiacono and Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, who are known for their shorter stature, Hart injected some humor into the conversation.

“T.J. is one of those guys I feel like, like, you're not, like, you can't just win," Hart said. "Like, you gotta, you got to kill him. Like, he's not going to stop.

“On the court, he's like a pest. … Like. he'll turn the ball over, then he'll pick you up 90, 94 feet. Like, he does it all the time. So, I feel like fighting, like, he's not going to stop. Like, you just got to put him down.”

Midway through Hart’s answer, Brunson humorously interjected:

“You have legit issues.”

Josh Hart reveals players he thinks could protect him in a fight

As the discussion progressed regarding the players they could beat in a fight, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson were prompted to pick the players they would want by their side if they were to walk into a dark alley.

Immediately, the two answered in unison: “James Johnson.”

Johnson boasts an impressive resume in martial arts, with a black belt in karate, an undefeated record of 20-0 in kickboxing and some experience in mixed martial arts.

Hart and Johnson shared the court in a single game back in April 2021 when they both played for the New Orleans Pelicans in a 115-110 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Hart also picked Steven Adams.

“I'm taking Steve-O, 'cause Steve-O, like, this dude, he's one of the strongest people I've ever witnessed," Hart said "So, he's not even going to whoop your ass; you're just not going to do anything to him.”

Numerous NBA players have attested to Adams' reputation as the strongest player in the league, noting his ability to set formidable screens akin to brick walls.

Jimmy Butler once said about Adams:

“That motherf**er is strong. Like, I'm serious. He hit me with one screen, and I thought my life was over."

