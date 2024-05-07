Where could Tyler Kolek get drafted? Taking a look at the Marquette star's 2024 NBA draft stock

Tyler Kolek, star of the Marquette Golden Eagles, has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft at the age of 23. He announced his decision via social media after forgoing his one-year college eligibility. He played three seasons for Marquette and improved his game every year.

CBS Sports has ranked him as No. 35 for the upcoming NBA Draft; Kyle Boone from CBS Sports has ranked him at No. 27. Gary Parrish, a sports columnist, has him at No. 30. According to Bleacher Report, he will be the No. 29 pick for the Utah Jazz.

He has his name on the 78-player list published by the NBA for the NBA Draft Combine:

Tyler Kolek, a 6-foot-3-inch guard, can be useful for teams looking for someone who commands efficiently from off the ball. Someone who can create something unique for scoring and has amazing catch-and-shoot stroke figures.

Kolek attended Cumberland High School and later transferred to St. George's School. In his junior season, he was honored with the Rhode Island Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He secured 18.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Tyler Kolek started his collegiate career with George Mason after rejecting major offers from Elon, Northeastern, Holy Cross, and Vermont. As a freshman, he averaged 10.8 points per game and shot 39.9% from the field.

After one season, he transferred to Marquette. He improved with the Golden Eagles and was named Big East Player of the Year in the 2022-23 season, averaging 12.9 points per game.

He had a remarkable 2023-24 season, playing a key role in Marquette's journey to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament and leading in assists. Overall, he averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 49.6% from the field.

What did Tyler Kolek say when he declared for the NBA Draft?

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament South Regional-NC State vs Marquette

Tyler Kolek made his NBA Draft announcement with a heartfelt message for Marquette and its fans on Instagram:

"Dear Marquette, I want to express my deepest gratitude and appreciation for everyone who has been a part of my journey at Marquette," wrote Tyler Kolek.

"These past three years have exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations while allowing me to build relationships that have changed my life," he added.

He also thanked Marquette's head coach, Shaka Smart, who helped him change his fate after joining the program. Tyler Kolek was an unknown recruit when he started his basketball career. However, in Milwaukee, he received the right amount of spotlight, coaching, and playing time, which further helped him raise his draft stock.