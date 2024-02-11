Tyler Kolek NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Marquette point guard ft. Los Angeles Clippers and more

In the era of one-and-done, Tyler Kolek looks set to make his NBA debut at 23 years old. Four years of college has toughened the 6-foot-3 Marquette guard, improved his ball-handling and defined his shooting range. According to many - he's now ready to be called an NBA guy.

Kolek was essentially an unknown as a high school recruit. He enrolled at George Mason, where he had an impressive freshman year, averaging 10.8 points per game. Kolek then transferred to Marquette, where he has improved annually. So far this season, Kolek is averaging 15.1 points and 7.2 assists per game.

Kolek shone in a 32 point, nine assist performance last week against Villanova. He also had two 11 assist performances in Marquette's last five games. Kolek is tied for third all-time in assists in Marquette history, and is only 16 assists from taking second place. His age and relative lack of statute make him a potential second-round NBA Draft pick, but where? Here's five guesses.

Top 5 Tyler Kolek NBA landing spots

1. Los Angeles Clippers

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Clippers could be a great mentor for Tyler Kolek.

The Clippers are one of the foremost teams in the Western Conference, and they have a wonderful backcourt. But if Kolek seems old, what about Westbrook and Harden, who are 35 and 34 years old? Kolek could be a bench player who could work his way into a bigger role with the Clippers. Learning from two Hall of Fame guards wouldn't hurt Kolek's chances.

2. San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio is assembling a tough young team around Victor Wembanyama. With Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Jeremy Sochan, the Spurs have one massive void-- point guard. Kolek would fit solidly, with his penchant for distributing and making timely perimeter shots. He'd likely be a second round pick for San Antonio, but Kolek could be a Spur.

3. Golden State Warriors

Everything said about the Clippers is equally true about the Warriors. Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson don't leave Golden State looking for much help. But all are aging and somewhat brittle, and the Warriors could use young depth. As mentioned above, Tyler Kolek could start with a small role, but a chance for upward mobility is very real.

4. New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans has a pair of standouts in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. While C.J. McCollum is a steady option, he's 32 years old, and another passer and secondary scorer would be a reasonable fit. As with the Clippers and Warriors, a time as understudy for Kolek would lead to a continued opportunity for minutes.

5. Utah Jazz

The Jazz utilize Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton in their backcourt, but neither is a pass-first guard. Tyler Kolek would fit well with high-scoring forward Lauri Markkanen. Utah is knocking on the door of playoff contention, and a true lead guard could boost them.

Where could Tyler Kolek land? Will he last until the second round of the Draft? Weigh in below in our comment section.