Where to watch TCU vs West Virginia? Date, time, streaming options and more (Mar. 8) | Women's college basketball season 2024-25

The Big 12 Tournament has played out as expected, and now TCU vs. West Virginia will take place on Saturday. The No. 1-ranked in the conference TCU Horned Frogs (29-3, 16-2 Big 12) and No. 4-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers (24-6, 13-5) will clash in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. It should be an exciting matchup between two of the best teams in women's basketball this season.

When to watch TCU vs. West Virginia?

This matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and West Virginia Mountaineers is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be played at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Where to watch TCU vs. West Virginia?

Fans interested in watching this game can watch the game on TV on ESPN+. The game is also available for streaming on ESPN+.

What to expect from TCU vs. West Virginia?

Postseason matchups do not always feature rematches from the regular season. However, this is a matchup that took place for the first time this season less than two weeks ago. The TCU Horned Frogs defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers 71-50 on February 23.

Based on that result, fans might think that this might not be a competitive matchup on Saturday, but that is not necessarily the case. Since their loss to TCU, the Mountaineers have won three games in a row. That includes an impressive 73-69 win over No. 5-ranked Kansas State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday.

TCU has been one of the best teams in college basketball this season and have been in good form lately. They are on an eight-game winning streak heading into this matchup. They won their quarterfinal matchup on Friday, 69-62 over No. 9-ranked Colorado.

Interestingly, the most recent loss TCU had was 59-50 on February 5 to Kansas State, the same team the Mountaineers just beat on Friday. That does not necessarily mean West Virginia will have an edge, but it could indicate that this will be a closer game than some fans are anticipating.

The sportsbooks seem to agree with that line of thinking. It is viewed as a very close matchup by DraftKings. They have TCU as a small -125 favorite, and West Virginia as a small +105 underdog.

It will be interesting to see how this game plays out. The winner will go on to face the winner of Oklahoma State vs. Baylor in the Big 12 championship game.

