Where to watch UConn vs Seton Hall? Date, time, streaming options, and more (Mar. 8) | Men's college basketball season 2024-25

Unlike many rivalry matchups, UConn vs Seton Hall is not expected to be close. The Huskies (21-9) are having a solid season, whereas the Pirates have struggled immensely (7-23) throughout the year.

This is an important game for the UConn Huskies to win as they try to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament.

When is UConn vs Seton Hall?

UConn vs Seton Hall is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will be hosted by the Huskies at their home arena, the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

Where to watch UConn vs Seton Hall?

Fans interested in watching this rivalry game can tune in on FOX. However, fans who do not have a cable package still have options. The game is also available for streaming on Fubo TV. The platform offers a free trial to new subscribers.

What to expect from UConn vs Seton Hall?

While the UConn Huskies have been the far superior team this season compared to the Seton Hall Pirates, fans could be in store for a surprisingly close game. These two teams have already played once this year on February 15th, and the Pirates won a close game 69-68 over the Huskies.

However, this game has much higher stakes than the last one. As an unranked team, the Huskies need to secure a win to give themselves the best possible chance to qualify for the March Madness Tournament.

Fortunately for the Huskies, the sportsbooks believe that this should be a dominant win for them. DraftKings has UConn as a -950 to win and Seton Hall as a +575 underdog. The spread is set at 13.5 points, and the total is set at 131.5 points.

Heading into the matchup, the Huskies have won their past three games, including a 72-66 win over No. 20-ranked Marquette on Wednesday. Conversely, the Pirates have not won since their upset victory over UConn in mid-February, losing five games in a row. Before that win, they had lost nine in a row.

The Pirates are in the midst of one of the worst stretches in college basketball, and as a result, fans should expect to see the Huskies come away with a victory.

