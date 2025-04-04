Where to watch UConn vs UCLA tonight? Date, time, streaming options and more (April 4) 

UCLA (34-2) hopes to resume its historic 2024-25 women's college basketball run as it clashes with 11-time national champions UConn (35-3) in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Friday night at Amalie Arena.

Ad

Both programs have played solid basketball this season, with No. 1 UCLA dominating the Big Ten Conference in its first season since transferring from the Pac-12. On the other hand, UConn has swept the Big East for the second consecutive season.

The Bruins and the Huskies toppled their respective foes in the NCAA Tournament with the Cori Close-coached team beating Southern (84-46), Richmond (84-67), Ole Miss (76-62) and LSU (72-65) to make the Final Four. On the other hand, Geno Auriemma and UConn demolished Arkansas State (103-34), South Dakota State (91-57), Oklahoma (82-59) and USC (78-64) to make the national semifinals.

Ad

Trending

How to watch UConn vs. UCLA tonight?

The UConn versus UCLA Final Four clash can be seen live on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+. It can also be seen via live stream on FUBO.

What time is UConn vs. UCLA game?

The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Ad

What to expect from UConn vs. UCLA game tonight?

UConn has emerged as the best defensive team this season, holding opponents to 52.0 points per game. The Huskies' defense has limited opponents to 34.6% shooting, including 28.9% from the 3-point line.

In terms of offense, Geno Auriemma's team is the best field goal percentage at 50.9% and one of the top teams in terms of 3-point accuracy at 38.3%. They're also one of the top teams in assists, averaging 21.0 dimes per game.

Ad

However, they're in for their toughest challenge this season, as UCLA, like UConn, has been great on both sides of the court.

The Bruins have held opponents to 57.9 ppg and 35.2% field goal percentage per contest. They are also a great perimeter defending team, allowing a 29.0% 3-point shooting clip per game.

In offense, Cori Close's UCLA averages 20.4 assists per game and has averaged 78.7 ppg. Their rebounding is also solid at 42.9 rpg and is great in blocks at 5.4 rejections per contest.

Ad

The game also pits the best individual talents of each team this season. Paige Bueckers will hope to carry the Huskies into their 12th national title and first since 2016, while Lauren Betts aims to lead the Bruins to their first NCAA crown in history.

Bueckers leads the UConn offense with averages of 20.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.8 apg and 2.1 spg. On the other hand, UCLA center Lauren Betts has carried the Bruins on both sides of the court, tallying 20.0 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 2.8 apg and 3.0 bpg.

Ad

The supporting cast of both teams have shown their stuff as well with Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd, Ashlynn Shade and Kaitlyn Chen teaming up for UConn while Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez, Londynn Jones, Timea Gardiner, Janiah Barker and Andrea Dugalic helping Betts for UCLA.

UConn vs. UCLA ticket prices

As of Thursday, college basketball fans can avail of the cheapest ticket packages for Final Four and the National Championship sessions at Vivid Seats. The ticket cost for the combined sessions is $318, excluding fees, per SportingNews.com.

Ad

For people who want to see the Final Four only, tickets are sold for at least $134. On the other hand, ticket prices for the national championship session are at $123, excluding fees.

Meanwhile, StubHub reports tickets for the UConn versus UCLA clash sell for $135 each. Tickets for the championship game on Sunday are sold for at least $150-$200 while all-session passes are offered at about $400.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here