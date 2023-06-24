Who are Adam Flagler's parents, Michael and Priscilla Flagler? Diving into the private life of the Baylor guard

Adam Flagler, an All-Big 12 guard and a 2020-21 national champion with the Baylor Bears, was signed by the OKC Thunder on Friday after not being selected in Thursday's NBA draft.

The 23-year-old was born on Dec. 1, 1999, as the youngest in a family of four. His parents played a huge role in supporting and making his dreams come true.

Adam Flagler was born to Michael and Priscilla Flagler, in Duluth, Georgia. Michael Flagler's lifestyle revolves around sports, and it's evident in his efforts to manage his son's basketball career as early as high school.

According to a Hardwood Podcast interview, when asked where Adam gets his athleticism, Michael said it runs in the family. He said that he played most sports in school and got scholarships and opportunities, including with the Falcons. Michael also loved basketball but was injured, which challenged him.

In the interview, Michael Flagler talked about how the family chose Baylor when finding schools for Adam. He said that Adam went from having one to practically too many offers after blowing up after starring as a freshman at Presbyterian College.

Adam Flagler: Brief background

In the interview, Michael Flagler said he has never had issues with Adam. He said Adam was among the most respectful kids who strived to do right by the books and said even his high school principal said that. In his father's words, "He's an old soul."

Adam Flagler has an older brother, DuVaughn, who played college football as a wide receiver at Gardner-Webb. Today, he works as an elementary school principal and lives in Dallas.

He also has another brother, Alex, who played basketball at Coker College and Cumberland University. Evidently, basketball runs in the family.

