Who is Bobby Knight's son, Pat Knight? Exploring the new Marian basketball coach's career and record 

Marian University has formally announced that Pat Knight, son of legendary Indiana Hoosiers head coach Bobby Knight, has been hired as the new head coach of the Knights in the NAIA. It's not an NCAA D1 school, but Marian did manage to hire the coach, who himself has extensive experience in Division 1 teams in Texas Tech and Lamar.

Before coaching college hoops, though, Knight started as a part of the Phoenix Suns' basketball operations staff in 1996 (via MUKnights.com). After his time in the NBA, he went on to the Continental and International Basketball Associations. He was the assistant for the Connecticut Pride in 1997 and head coach of the Wisconsin Blast in 1998.

Here's a quick look at his career as a head coach thus far.

Pat Knight's earlier NCAA D1 coaching years

As previously mentioned, Knight coached NCAA D1 basketball for the Texas Tech Red Raiders of the Big 12 and the Lamar Cardinals of the Southland Conference. He coached the Red Raiders from 2007-2011, before moving on to the Cardinals from 2011-2014.

In his four seasons at the helm of Texas Tech, Pat Knight managed a 50-61 overall win-loss record. He only ever managed to have one winning season there in 2009, when he led the team to a 19-16 record and a stint to the NIT Quarterfinals, where they lost to the Ole Miss Rebels 90-87 in double OT.

Finding a bit more success in the Southland Conference

After a subpar performance at Texas Tech, Pat Knight moved on to be the new head coach of the Lamar Cardinals. There, he found almost immediate success in his first year coaching the team. Notably, he led them to the 2012 Southland Conference title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The team was a relative unknown to the Big Dance that year, but they did earn an automatic berth to the postseason after posting a 23-12 regular season record. It was their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth in over a decade, having made it to that specific postseason for the first time since 2000.

Notably, their appearance was also just their sixth Division 1 Tournament berth, having appeared prior in five Division 2 postseasons in 1960, 1962, 1963, 1964 and 1966. But in the next two seasons, Lamar men's basketball dropped off, winning a mere six games in two years. The team went 3-28 in 2013 and 3-26 the following year.

For now, Pat Knight getting hired by Marian University is likely the program's bid to try and be relevant in college basketball for the foreseeable future.