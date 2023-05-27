Indiana Hoosiers coach and Director of Player Development, Calbert Cheaney is married to Yvette Cheaney. The couple got married in the 1990s, although the exact date of their marriage has yet to be discovered. When Calbert married Yvette, he was playing for the Washington Bullets. Even after two decades of marriage, the couple has not disclosed anything regarding their love life or early romance scenes. The lovely couple has not shared much about their romantic life. But they are living it to the fullest with their two kids. Let’s take a look into the Cheaney family’s lifestyle.

More about Calbert Cheaney's wife, Yvette Cheaney, and their two kids

Although Calbert and Yvetta are private about their relationship, they have often made public appearances together. One can easily spot Yvette in the stands supporting her husband on game days. Mrs. Cheaney’s personal life information is unknown, but she's very active on social media. Her profile on Instagram goes by the username @yporchecheaney and has around 1k followers. Yvette's Instagram bio depicts her personality, and according to that, she is a highly positive, active, and energetic woman who vibes with life. She is a fun-loving woman and often makes appearances at functions and parties.

Yvetta is not only into parties but prefers a fit and healthy lifestyle. She owns a fitness brand named Noorfit. Noorfit is a clothing brand for women to wear during training sessions. Yvetta has an Instagram account, @noorfitstyle, where she promotes her brand.

Moving on to the Cheaney family. The couple has two kids, a daughter named Sydney and a son named Julian. Both Cheaney kids are in their early 20s and are very close to their parents. In fact, Julian plays basketball and could follow in his father's footsteps. According to Julian's Instagram bio, he loves to play games, he can write, and he is in editing too. Sydney, on the other hand, is a University of Miami alumni. The Cheaneys have a happy family and are living the American dream. With Calbert now coaching the Hoosiers, we might see them on the sidelines, cheering for the team.

