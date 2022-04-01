"Without a doubt the best player I ever played against" - Former NBA player Calbert Cheaney on facing Michael Jordan in the 1997 Playoffs

Michael Jordan scored 55 points in Game 2 of the Chicago Bulls' first-round matchup against the Washington Bullets in the 1997 NBA Playoffs. It's still the record for most points scored by a Bulls player at the United Center.

One of the players who had the opportunity to play against Jordan and the Bulls was Calbert Cheaney. He scored 26 points in Game 2, but that was not enough to prevent the Bullets from losing, 109-104. Cheaney and the Bullets were swept 3-0 in the first round.

In an interview with Gordon Engelhardt of Evansville Courier & Press, Calbert Cheaney talked about his college career in Indiana, as well as facing Michael Jordan in 1997. Cheaney called Jordan a legendary player and the best he's ever played against.

"He had made a crazy baseline fadeaway in the playoffs. He came back down the floor and looked at me and asked me if I was tired. I said, 'You must be tired. You’ve gotta have 40 points.' You laugh it off and continue to play. He was a great player. Without a doubt the best player I ever played against. He is legendary," Cheaney said.

Cheaney was drafted sixth overall by the Washington Bullets in 1993. He went on to play 13 seasons in the NBA. In addition to the Bullets, he has also played for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors. Cheaney has career averages of 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls sweep Washington Bullets

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls swept the Washington Bullets in the first round of the 1997 NBA Playoffs. Jordan was unstoppable against the Bullets, averaging 37.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in the three-game sweep.

In Game 2, Jordan scored 55 points at home, adding seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals while shooting 62.9% from the field and a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line. However, Jordan had to apologize to legendary Bulls assistant coach Tex Winter after the game.

"I apologized to Tex after the game: 'Sorry about the triangle, Tex. I kinda forgot about the triangle.' I mean, once I got in that mode I just couldn't turn it off," Jordan said.

The Bulls would then beat the Atlanta Hawks in the second round 4-1 before dispatching the Miami Heat the same way in the Eastern Conference Finals. In the NBA Finals, the Bulls faced off against Karl Malone, John Stockton and the Utah Jazz.

Michael Jordan would average 32.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.2 steals against the Jazz in the NBA Finals. Jordan also had the legendary "Flu Game" in Game 5 of the series. The Bulls won their fifth NBA championship by beating Utah in six games.

