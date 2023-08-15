Who is Caleb White? A closer look into the high school basketball star's career

Caleb White, a promising high school basketball player, died during a pickup game on Thursday. He was 17.

A senior guard for The Pinson Valley High School who was a four-star prospect, White was seen as more than just a basketball star.

The 6-foot guard had elite-level skills. He was ranked 43rd in the country by ESPN and the No. 3 prospect in Alabama.

As a junior, White averaged 20.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game, according to Al.com. An all-state player, he was one of three finalists to be named the Class 6A player of the year.

While working out with the team on Thursday, White suffered a medical emergency. He was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The Pinson community held a candlelight memorial remembering White.

Caleb White was a happening person off the court

Caleb White's family described him as a great friend, student and athlete.

"No one lives such a great life and impact so many people without a purpose," Curtis White, Caleb White's father, said.

Caleb White helped his friends out in school, as he was said to have donated shoes to one of the students just a day before his death.

White was popular for many reasons besides basketball.

Caleb White's death brought in speculations about younger athletes' physical health. This was due to the recent case of Bronny James, who suffered a cardiac arrest while on the court.

The exact cause of Caleb White's medical emergency is not disclosed yet. However, his mother said he died of cardiac arrest, according to an AL.com story.