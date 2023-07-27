"There is some underlying cardiac disease": Doctor predicts cause of Bronny James' cardiac arrest

NBA superstar LeBron James' son, Bronny James, recently suffered a cardiac arrest during a team practice at USC. Although he was provided timely medical assistance and was in a stable condition, one of the doctors feared the possibility of an underlying heart condition.

Bronny James has been viewed as a talented prospect from the beginning of his basketball career. While much of this has been a virtue of his heritage, James gradually proved that he deserved attention for his skill as well.

The 18-year-old made a lot of noise in his senior year at Sierra Canyon. With some eye-catching performances throughout the season, he even earned himself interest from several collegiate programs. However, the guard eventually chose to commit to a college close to home, as he picked the University of South Carolina.

With a tremendous athletics program, USC is seeing an influx of some of the hottest young talent in basketball as well as football. Bronny will be joined by players such as DJ Rodman and Isaiah Collier heading into the season. However, the American may face a few roadblocks before he can play again.

After suffering a cardiac arrest during a team practice, a doctor expressed concern about Bronny having a heart condition. While speaking with "Today" regarding the matter, Dr. Tara Narula, a cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital-Northwell Health said:

"What it indicates is, and typically, is that there is some underlying cardiac disease that was not picked up in most instances. Whether that is a structural heart disease that they were born with, something wrong with the heart muscles, or the arteries that supply blood to the heart, or an electrical problem that may be inherited genetically."

Dr. Narula additionally pointed out that diseases such as arrhythmia and ventricular tachycardia are most commonly seen in basketball players. To check the likelihood of increased risk, the NCAA and the American Heart Association have recommended a pre-screening process in place.

While the screening may have possibly missed something in Bronny's case, it could just as easily be a one-off. There will certainly be a greater emphasis placed on his recovery and immediate well-being.

Will Bronny James play basketball again?

Bronny James received medical attention almost immediately after suffering a cardiac arrest. Thus, he was also stabilized a lot sooner. While this is largely fortunate, it certainly raises a question mark on whether he will be able to play basketball or not.

James should be able to play college basketball again. Shareef O'Neal, Shaquille O'Neal's son, is a case that comes to mind.

Shareef underwent heart surgery at the age of 18, causing him to miss a season of basketball. However, he eventually made it back to playing competitively and even found himself playing for an NBA roster spot.

There is no indication regarding James' availability for USC this season at the moment. With a lot of medical clearances required before being deemed fit to play, Bronny will be better served by just focusing on recovery.

