Will Bronny James play basketball again? Investigating USC commit's future after devastating news about cardiac arrest

Bronny James, son of LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday morning. He was rushed to a nearby hospital while unconscious. Bronny is 18 years old.

Bronny is now in a stable condition and has been removed from the ICU. TMZ Sports had the report first.

A statement was released from a source close to the family. It read as follows:

“Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.

"We ask for respect privacy for the James family and we will update the media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

There is no confirmation if he will play for USC this season or take the court again. Many basketball players who suffer heart issues on the court do not play again. He will have to get medical clearance.

There are no medical details released on whether it is a lingering condition for Bronny or a one-time freak accident. USC will likely be very cautious and will be very patient in any potential return for Bronny.

Another NBA legend’s son and friend of Bronny suffered through something similar. Shareef O’Neal, son of Shaquille O’Neal, underwent heart surgery after being diagnosed with a right anomalous coronary artery.

O’Neal took a medical redshirt his freshman season of college. He then played sparingly for a season at UCLA and two seasons at LSU.

However, now he is attempting a comeback to the court and make it in the pros. He currently plays with the G League Ignite. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Hopefully, Bronny James is able to return faster than Shareef O’Neal and does not have a lingering condition.

When does USC’s season begin?

USC begins its season in November. Bronny James was expected to be a big part of the team’s rotation. He may have to play on a minutes restriction even if medically cleared.

James was preparing for his freshman season with USC. He was a prized recruit who shot up recruiting rankings during his final year of high school at Sierra Canyon. He chose USC over Oregon and Ohio State.

He is an athletic point guard who can playmake. He has the ability to defend and rise above the rim despite his shorter size at 6-foot-2. He also greatly improved his outside shooting during his senior year.

