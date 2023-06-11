Who are the Cavinder twins' parents, Tom and Katie Cavinder? A closer look at their personal life

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are twin sisters who played basketball for Fresno State and the Miami Hurricanes. They are also social media sensations, savvy businesswomen and pioneers in the new landscape of college athletics.

The twins have amassed millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram, where they share their hoops highlights, fashion sense and fun personalities. They have also landed lucrative partnerships with several companies, including Boost Mobile, WWE and Six Star Pro Nutrition.

But the twins didn’t get to where they are without a strong family foundation. Their parents, Tom and Katie Cavinder, are successful entrepreneurs who have also raised five daughters.

Tom Cavinder is a former basketball player and elevator company CEO

Tom Cavinder is the father of the twins. He was born in South Bend, Indiana, where he also met his wife, Katie. He played basketball for Nova Southeastern University for two years, from 1992 to 1994. He then moved to Arizona and founded Southwest Elevator Company in 2003. The company is a national, independently owned elevator provider.

Tom has been supportive of his daughters’ basketball careers and NIL opportunities. He often attends his daughters’ games and cheers them on. He also posts pictures of them on his Facebook account.

Katie Cavinder works at the elevator company as a senior executive business manager

Katie Cavinder is the mother of the twins. She also works at Southwest Elevator Company as a senior executive business manager. According to her LinkedIn profile, she joined the company in 2009 as a service and repair coordinator. She then became the HR controller and coordinator in 2010.

Katie often appears in their social media posts and participates in their TikTok videos, dancing with them. She remembers the twins being super competitive since they were young and noticing their interest in basketball, encouraging them to pursue their passion.

The twins have three other sisters

Source: Instagram @thecavindertwins

The twins are not the only siblings in their family. They have three other sisters: Brooke, Brandi and Natalie. Brooke is the oldest sister and works as a registered nurse at Banner Health in Arizona. Brandi is two years older than the twins and played basketball with them at Gilbert High School in Arizona. Natalie is the youngest sister and is still in high school.

The twins have a loving and supportive family that has helped them reach their goals and dreams.

Poll : 0 votes