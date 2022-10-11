What is a NIL deal and how is it related to Bronny James’ contract with Nike? Here are all the details

4x NBA champion LeBron James' son Bronny James just signed a deal with Nike at the age of 18, just like his father did back in 2003. However, Bronny James signed a NIL deal with the brand which marks the beginning of his endorsement gig.

But what exactly is a NIL deal?

NIL permits athletes to sign endorsement contracts, profit from social media, and receive compensation for activities like making personal appearances, signing autographs, and even endorsing political candidates.

Pay-for-play is nevertheless prohibited by NIL, and the NCAA continues to outlaw unethical inducements meant to draw students to a specific institution.

One might be wondering how Bronny James became eligible for the deal. James is currently a senior at Sierra Canyon High School and will be entering college soon. The NIL deal with Nike comes as perfect timing for the rising star. Plus the fact that LeBron James signed a deal with the company at the same age in high school as well. It only makes sense to bring in the heir to the throne.

Bronny James has been wearing his father's signature shoes on the court, which makes him no stranger to sporting Nike. Before being selected for the NBA, his father joined the company and two decades ago, they issued his first signature shoe. LeBron James has benefited greatly from the partnership, and now it's Bronny's turn to start his own career by signing with Nike.

In a recent interview with Complex Sports, Bronny expressed how he felt about signing with the brand.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” said Bronny. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild. It really means a lot to me.”

How is Bronny James' basketball career looking so far?

Sierra Canyon v Glenbard West

Bronny James is currently playing for Sierra Canyon High School and is already considered a top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. According to ESPN, James is a four-star recruit with a scout grade of 89. He's ranked one of the highest among all the other four-star recruits. Colleges such as Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC have offered Bronny a scholarship.

We don't know for sure where young James will decide to play for college. However, he will need to consider his new deal with Nike which limits his options.

Bronny and LeBron James play similarly to each other at the same age. The younger James has the same court vision as his father does and knows how to efficiently rotate the ball. In fact, many believe that Bronny James has a better jumpshot compared to his father at his age. However, just having better strokes isn't enough. He lacks the ability to take over games like his dad did in high school.

There's still a long way to go for Bronny at this point. The good news is that he still has lots of time to mature his game and become the young King everyone expects him to be.

