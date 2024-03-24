Who are Chendall Weaver's parents, Shonda and Broderick? What we know about the Texas guard's family

Developing basketball star Chendall Weaver was born on Oct. 12, 2003, in Dallas, Texas. As a guard, he spent two years with the Atlanta Dream (2020-21) and one season with the LA Sparks (2022). After playing 32 games for UTA last year, he transferred from UT Arlington Mavericks to the University of Texas.

Weaver earned the title of four-time WAC Freshman of the Week during the 2022-23 season, and throughout his roller-coaster journey, Weaver found support from his parents, Shonda Perkins and Broderick Carter.

Who are Chendall Weaver’s parents, Shonda and Broderick?

According to Sports Talk Line, Chendall Weaver’s mother Shonda is a third-grade teacher at Imogene Gideon Elementary School.

Last year, she wrote on Instagram about turning her classroom into an "Operating Room" to teach a final lesson on problem-solving and choosing the correct operation.

Shonda is also active on Instagram under the handle "sassyshontz_76" with 442 followers. This month, her son Weaver was named Big 12 newcomer of the week, and Shonda wrote on her Instagram:

"Aaayyy You better work Ch3n. Man, I am so proud of you son!! Keep going..."

Shonda Perkins celebrates her birthday in January, although the exact date and year are unknown, as per one of her IG posts.

According to the official Texas website, Shonda and Broderick's youngest child spent his childhood in various areas of the Metroplex, including Red Oak, Grand Prairie, Arlington, and Mansfield.

Expand Tweet

Despite being a basketball star with active social media accounts under the handles "ch3ndall" on Instagram, "Ch3ndalll" on Twitter, and "ch3ndall3" on TikTok, there are no posts or pictures of Broderick Carter available.

As there are no official updates and no social media presence from Broderick either, it remains challenging to confirm anything.

Does Chendall Weaver have siblings?

Weaver is one of four siblings, with two elder brothers, Cameron Corsey and Chandler Carter, and an elder sister, Chennedy Carter, who played basketball at Texas A&M for three years from 2016 to 2019.

Chennedy Carter was the No. 4 pick of the 2020 WNBA draft by the Atlanta Dream and on a lighter note, she once tweeted:

"Probably the only day they could get me to wear burnt orange," after her brother Chendall Weaver started his first game of the season in Texas' 77-66 win over TCU, in February.

Expand Tweet