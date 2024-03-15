Will Texas make March Madness 2024? Breaking down Longhorns' NCAA Tournament odds

The Texas Longhorns look to be headed to the NCAA Tournament, but coach Rodney Terry's team has got to hope for the best come Selection Sunday since losing to Kansas State 78-74 in the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday. That loss put a dent in the Longhorns' chances of landing an at-large bid or at least could affect their seeding in the Big Dance.

Will Texas make the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The Texas Longhorns’ strength of schedule and solid wins have built a strong foundation in the NET rankings.

The NET rankings are a metric used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee in judging all the Division I basketball programs for the upcoming 68-team bracket. The NET ratings rely on a quadrant system to evaluate the weight of a team’s wins and losses. "Quad 1" victories hold the most weight in these evaluations.

Before their loss to Kansas State, they were positioned at the 25th spot, not a bad place.

The Longhorns (20-12) boast a 5-9 record against Quad 1 teams, getting big wins on the road against TCU, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Cincinnati, with a victory over Baylor at home in the Moody Center.

Seven of the Longhorns' 11 losses were against teams that are expected to be top three seeds in the NCAA Tournament: Houston (two losses), UConn, Baylor, Marquette, Kansas and Iowa State.

Texas NCAA Tournament history

Notably, Texas has participated in March Madness 37 times, with a 39-40 record. The Longhorns have reached the Final Four three times (1943, 1947 and 2003) and the Elite Eight eight times.

From 1948 to 1988, Texas only appeared five times in the postseason tournament. Tom Penders led the Longhorns in their glory days, with eight appearances in his 10 years from 1989 to 1998. Rick Barnes, on the other hand, led Texas to 14 consecutive appearances from 1998-2012.

The Longhorns are looking to participate in their fourth straight NCAA Tournament.

Texas March Madness odds

Texas fans can relax as the team has a 93.3% chance of making the NCAA Tournament and a 20.1% chance of getting positioned as a No. 8 seed.

Making a fourth Final Four appearance is looking slim with a 2.6% chance, and they have a 0.3% of winning the Big Dance, according to TeamRankings.com

Texas strengths

The Longhorns are 22nd in the nation in strength of schedule with a 9.52 rating, which means the team faced quality competition in the regular season.

Texas is good at distributing the rock, being 42nd in the nation with 15.7 assists per game.

Max Abmas (17.1 points and 4.3 assists per game), the Longhorns' leading scorer, is eighth on the Division I career scoring list with 3,109 points.

Texas weaknesses

The Longhorns were inconsistent in conference play, unable to build momentum, something that is needed in the NCAA Tournament. Their longest winning streak, five games, came against teams from lower-tier conferences, aside from LSU of the Southeastern Conference.

Texas is 16-4 when playing as the favorite and 4-7 when listed as underdogs.