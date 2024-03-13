Kansas State vs Texas basketball injury report, March 13: Latest on Ques Glover and more

The Kansas State Wildcats (18-13, 8-10 Big 12) will take on the Texas Longhorns (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) in the second round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tournament. This contest will tip off at 7:00 p.m. EST on BIG 12 Now and ESPN+ from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

The Kansas State Wildcats are the No. 10 seed in the Big 12 Tournament and enter this matchup after shocking the seventh-ranked Iowa State Cyclones 65-58 to end their regular season with a big victory.

The seventh-seeded Texas Longhorns finished their season strong, winning three of their last four regular-season contests.

The No. 2 seed Iowa State Cyclones await the winner of this game on Thursday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Neither team has had any injuries pop up for their Big 12 Tournament opener, but Kansas State has been without key transfer Ques Glover this season. Here is the latest update on the injury to the Wildcats guard before this game.

Kansas State vs Texas basketball injuries

Ques Glover, Kansas State

Wildcat's senior Ques Glover will miss this game and the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery in January to repair a knee injury he suffered prior to the start of this season.

This injury, which he suffered in a preseason exhibition game, was initially expected to keep Glover on the sidelines for 6–8 weeks, but it ended up ending his season after re-aggravating the initial injury.

Glover spent two seasons at Florida, where he played in 51 total games before transferring to Samford in 2021. He spent two seasons at Samford before transferring to Kansas State after an injury-plagued 2022–23 season.

Glover averaged 10.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game across his four college basketball seasons. He appeared in 99 games over two seasons with Florida and Samford, starting 46 of them.

Expected starters for Kansas State vs Texas basketball

Kansas State Wildcats expected starters

Player Position Dai Dai Ames Guard Tylor Perry Guard Cam Carter Guard Arthur Kaluma Forward Jarrell Colbert Forward

Texas Longhorns expected starters

Player Position Ithiel Horton Guard Max Abmas Guard Tyrese Hunter Guard Dylan Disu Forward Dillon Mitchell Forward

