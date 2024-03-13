Kansas vs Cincinnati basketball injury report, March 13: Latest on Hunter Dickinson, Kevin McCullar Jr and more

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the 16th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks are preparing to face off in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament. There are significant players on the injury report ahead of this game, and it will be interesting to dive into their availability for tonight's game.

Kansas vs Cincinnati injury report

Kevin McCullar Jr, Kansas

Senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is suffering from a knee injury and has been ruled out for the Big 12 Tournament. He is averaging 34.3 minutes and is the program's leading scorer with 18.3 points per game. McCullar has been a strong shooter, shooting 45.4% from the floor, 33.3% from beyond the arc and 80.5% from the charity stripe.

Also Read: 2024 AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings for Week 19: Updated NCAAB Rankings

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Senior center Hunter Dickinson has been ruled out for tonight's game with a shoulder injury. Gay Bedore of the KC Star said that Bill Self is not too worried about Dickinson's injury hampering his opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. He suffered a dislocated shoulder on Saturday and was forced to leave the game against Houston.

"The MRI provided good news on Dickinson. No surgery is needed. Self stresses he thinks Dickinson will be ready to go for NCAAs and not be hindered by the shoulder." h/t On3

Dickinson is averaging 18.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocks. He has been shooting incredibly well and missing this game will be tough for the Jayhawks in this matchup.

Viktor Lakhin, Cincinnati

Junior forward Viktor Lakhin is questionable for this game as he is recovering from a hip injury. He has not suited up for the Bearcats since March 2 against the Kansas State Wildcats, so he may not be able to play tonight.

Lakhin has been a solid player for Cincinnati this season, averaging 9.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.6 steals in 23.0 minutes per game. He has a 49.8/25.9/55.7 shooting split as well.

Also Read: Big 12 Tournament bracket 2024: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more