Who is Dan Hurley's brother, Bobby Hurley? A look at the Arizona State HC's college basketball career

Bobby Hurley has been making waves recently in the world of college basketball. The former Sacramento Kings player led the Arizona State Sun Devils to the 2023 NCAA Tournament, achieving the feat for the third time in his tenure.

He became Arizona State men's basketball coach in 2015, replacing Herb Sendek. The former point guard was previously in charge at the Buffalo Bulls for two seasons before joining the Sun Devils.

Like his brother, UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley, Bobby is making a name for himself in the world of college basketball. He is definitely hoping to one day match the feat Dan recently achieved as the NCAA national champion.

Bobby Hurley’s playing career in college basketball

Hurley played for the Duke Blue Devils after starring at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City, New Jersey. He played under the legendary Mike Krzyzewski at Duke from 1989 to 1993, recording outstanding success.

The point guard was an important player for the Blue Devils during his time. He was a first-team All-American in 1993 and reached three Final Fours, including consecutive national championships in 1991 and 1992. He was named the Most Outstanding Player in the 1992 Final Four.

He holds the record for the most assists in NCAA history (1,076) and is Duke's single-game assist leader. As a testament to his outstanding contributions, Duke retired his jersey No. 11 in 1993.

He was selected as the seventh pick in the 1993 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings. Hurley played six NBA seasons before retiring in 1999, following being waived by the Vancouver Grizzlies.

Bobby Hurley's coaching career in college basketball

Bobby Hurley began his coaching career in college basketball in 2010. He was hired as an assistant coach on his brother's coaching staff at Wagner College. Dan left for Rhode Island in 2012, and Bobby also joined him, this time as an associate head coach.

Bobby got his first head coaching job in March 2013 when he was hired by the University of Buffalo. He spent two seasons with the Buffalo Bulls, winning the Mid-American Conference regular and tournament in 2015. He also won the MAC East Division in 2014 and 2015.

He became the head coach of Arizona State in April 2015 and has led the Sun Devils to significant success. The former Duke point guard has led the team to the NCAA Tournament three times and four 20-win seasons in his nine years.

