Who is Darian DeVries' son, Tucker DeVries? All we know about the Drake guard

Drake guard Tucker DeVries has been instrumental in the Bulldogs' back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Tournament title runs.

The son of Drake coach Darian DeVries scored 27 points to lead the Bulldogs to an 84-80 win over the Indiana State Sycamores in the final on Sunday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The two-time MVC Player of the Year made 11 of 19 shots from the field, including 4 of 5 from the 3-point area, in 33 minutes of action for Drake. The 6-foot-7 junior also had seven rebounds and five assists.

DeVries' big night helped the Bulldogs repeat as MVC tournament champions and secure an automatic berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year.

Let's explore DeVries' basketball roots and how it was instrumental in his rise to becoming the back-to-back MVC Player of the Year.

Also read: Ranking college basketball teams from Final Four to Try Again Next Year ahead of March Madness 2024 ft. UConn, USC and more

Tucker DeVries' move to Iowa helps him hone his skills

Drake guard Tucker DeVries secured his second-straight MVC Player of the Year on averages of 21.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.7 steals.

DeVries was born in Omaha Nebraska and tried his luck at Elkhorn South High School. However, he transferred to Waukee High School after his father, Darian, was hired as the men's head coach for Drake University.

His family's move to Iowa helped DeVries polish his skills and in his senior year, he tallied 18.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 2.9 steals per game to win the Iowa Mr. Basketball award. He was also classified as a four-star recruit and the best player in the state for his batch.

In 2021, DeVries decided to play with his father in Drake over offers from Iowa State, Oregon, and Creighton.

Tucker DeVries leads Drake to back-to-back MVC Tournament titles

DeVries was already a main contributor for the Bulldogs in his freshman year. He started for 29 games as a small forward and was part of the squad that placed second in the MVC tournament, losing to Loyola-Chicago, 58-64, in the final.

He tallied 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in the 2021-22 season and was chosen as MVC Freshman of the Year and second-team all-conference.

DeVries returned the following year and became the team's No. 1 option. He repaid Darian's trust with a return trip to the MVC Tournament final and this time, they secured the title, winning over Bradley, 77-51.

DeVries came up with 22 points, six rebounds, and one steal to be named the 2023 MVC Tournament Most Valuable Player and the conference's Player of the Year. Drake made it to the NCAA Tournament but lost to Miami in the first round.

In 2023, the 21-year-old would return for a third season and he did not disappoint. He again led the Bulldogs to the MVC Tournament title and repeated as MVC Player of the Year on averages of 21.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.7 steals.

He was the second Bulldog to capture two straight MVC Player of the Year awards. The first one was Lewis Lloyd (1980, 1981).

DeVries will look to lead Drake to a respectable finish in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and hope to move past the first round.

Read More: Oscar Robertson Trophy: Full list of finalists selected ft. Dalton Knecht