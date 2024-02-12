The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (18-5) face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-7) in an Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) conference matchup between two North Carolina schools known as much for their academics as they are for their sports.

The Bulldogs are 8-4 in conference play and fourth in the ACC behind Duke and above the Florida State Seminoles. The Duke Blue Devils, meanwhile, are third in the ACC, with a conference record of 9-3 that also sees them ranked as the ninth team in the country. They are one game behind the Virginia Cavaliers, but they have one game in hand.

Who are the Duke vs Wake Forest basketball game announcers today?

ESPN will broadcast the game, with Dave O'Brien and Cory Alexander calling play-by-play and providing commentary for the ACC clash. While known for narrating Boston Red Sox games on the New England Sports Network, O'Brien has also worked for ESPN as a college football and basketball broadcaster since 2007.

Cory Alexander is a former NBA player who played for six years with the San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets, Charlotte Bobcats and Orlando Magic. In the first half of the 1990s, he played in the ACC with Virginia, earning Second Team All-ACC honors in 1993.

What time is the Duke vs Wake Forest game today?

The game is set to start at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

The Blue Devils are coming off an 80-65 win against their ACC rival, the Boston College Eagles. The Demon Deacons, meanwhile, also won their last encounter, beating the NC State Wolfpack 83-79.

What to expect in the Duke vs Wake Forest game today?

The following are the odds for the game, according to SportsLine.

Spread: Duke -7

Over/under: 151.5 points

Money line: Wake Forest +244, Duke -308

The Demon Deacons have hit the team total over in 18 of their last 31 games (+3.00 units)

The Blue Devils have won 14 of their last 16 home games (+3.95 units on ML)