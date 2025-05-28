Who is Filip Jovic? All we know about Auburn's latest commit and Miami Heat standout Nikola Jovic's former teammate

Bruce Pearl's Auburn squad has added a new member ahead of next season. Serbian big man Filip Jovic has committed to play for the Tigers, his agent Misko Raznatovic told ESPN. Analyst Jonathan Givony shared the news on X on Wednesday.
Jovic will join an Auburn team that received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this season and made a run to the Final Four. Here's everything we know about the Serbian star that's rounding out Pearl's roster.
Everything to know about Auburn commit Filip Jovic
Jovic has professional experience in the Serbian League
Filip Jovic was born Feb. 1, 2005, in Bijeljina, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Jovic may just now be beginning his college career, but he already has professional experience under his belt. The 20-year-old star has played for KK Mega Basket in the Serbian League since the 2022-23 season.
This season, the 6-foot-9 forward put up 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in 22.2 average minutes on the court. Jovic has a good size and is an efficient scorer. His professional experience has prepared him to contribute to a top college program like Auburn.
Jovic was teammates with OKC Thunder rookie Nikola Topic
Before becoming a first-round NBA draft pick, Nikola Topic was playing alongside Filip Jovic. The two Serbian ballers played for KK Mega Basket together in the 2023-24 season. Topic was then selected No. 12 by the OKC Thunder in the 2024 NBA draft, highlighting KK Mega Basket's ability to develop players.
Jovic comes from the same club that produced Nikola Jokic
Nikola Topic isn't KK Mega Basket's only famous alum. NBA star Nikola Jokic also honed his skill set with the Serbian club. Jokic was a second-round pick in the 2014 NBA draft but has since emerged as one of the league's top stars.
The Denver Nuggets center is a seven-time All-Star, a seven-time All-NBA selection and won a championship in 2023.
Jovic adds to a stacked Auburn roster
Bruce Pearl has been busy this offseason building a roster of transfers and four-star recruits.
Auburn's transfer class includes Lincoln Memorial star Elyjah Freeman, Texas Tech guard Kevin Overton, Mississippi State forward KeShawn Murphy and UCF guard Keyshawn Hall.
Four-star recruits Sebastian Williams-Adams, Kaden Magwood and Simon Walker will further add depth to the Tigers' roster next season.
Filip Jovic adds size and experience to an Auburn squad that is set up to make another long March Madness run next season.
