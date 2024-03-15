Who is Greg Gard's son, Isaac Gard? Exploring Wisconsin head coach's family tree

Greg Gard is a household name in college basketball, but not so much is known about his son, Isaac Gard. The older Gard has been the head coach of the Wisconsin men’s basketball program for close to 10 years. He has well over 30 years of coaching experience, including 23 years as former Badgers coach Bo Ryan’s assistant.

Gard has largely maintained the high standard his boss and mentor, Ryan, instituted in Wisconsin. In addition to his two consecutive Sweet 16 appearances in 2015 and 2016, Gard has guided the Badgers to two Big Ten regular-season championships. With so much known about Gard’s professional life, what do we know about his son, Isaac?

Who is Greg Gard’s son, Isaac Gard?

Isaac Gard is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is the only son of basketball coach Greg Gard and his wife, Michelle. Isaac majors in Personal Finance and is expected to complete his degree by May 2026, according to his LinkedIn bio. He is also a brother to two sisters: Mackenzie, who is his older sister, and Peyton, who is the youngest of the three siblings.

Isaac is also a basketball player and plays on his father’s team at Wisconsin as a walk-on. He joined the Badgers men’s basketball team as a walk-on in the summer of 2022. Prior to his enrollment at Wisconsin, Isaac played high school basketball at Oregon High School. As a senior at Oregon, he averaged 9.6 points per game in 14 games.

Isaac Gard’s choice to play basketball must have been due to his father’s influence. As a walk-on under his father, Isaac played his first college basketball game against South Dakota on Nov. 7, 2022. He would appear in five games throughout the 2022-23 season. He has also earned himself five appearances this season.

Outside of basketball, Isaac is a dedicated student whose passion for learning personal finance fuels his ambition to become a certified financial planner after college. His academic dedication was rewarded with the Academic All-Big Ten honor for the 2022-23 season.

Before enrolling at Wisconsin, Isaac had also gained professional experience working as an intern at Goldstein Advisors from September 2020 to January 2022.

Isaac Gard’s elder sister, Mackenzie Gard, recently graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health. Seeing how well they are doing, it is fair to say Greg Gard has been able to replicate his professional success on the home front.

