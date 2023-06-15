Who is Haley Cavinder's ex-boyfriend, Carson Towt? A look at the relationship timeline of the social media influencer

Haley Cavinder is not only a basketball star, but also a prominent figure on social media, known for her TikTok presence, Instagram influence, and burgeoning entrepreneurship. Together with her sister Hanna, known as the Cavinder Twins, they have garnered a massive following on various social media platforms. The twins have also secured significant endorsement deals with top brands, solidifying their status as influential figures.

However, amidst the spotlight, Haley Cavinder had a captivating love story. She was in a relationship with Carson Towt, another athlete. Their journey as a couple spanned over four years, supporting and standing by each other through triumphs and challenges.

Haley and Carson were not your average college sweethearts; they were a basketball power couple. Both hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, they attended the same high school and fell in love.

They had been dating since February 2019, openly sharing their journey with fans on social media. They even created a "BOYFRIEND Q & A!!" video on YouTube, where they shared some insights about their relationship.

Carson, a guard for the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, was a model student-athlete who earned the Golden Eagle Scholar-Athlete Award. Haley, a sharpshooter for the Fresno State Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes, was a scoring machine who lit up the nets with her accuracy.

Why Haley Cavinder and Carson Twot broke up and how are they doing now?

Haley Cavinder: Miami v LSU

Haley Cavinder and Carson Towt decided to part ways without making a public spectacle of their separation. After months of speculation and gossip, Haley finally addressed the situation in May 2023.

She shut down any rumors of a new romantic interest, like Michigan's Adrien Nunez. Instead, she expressed her focus on personal growth and a future that appeared brighter than ever.

Although Haley and Carson have gone their separate ways, they remain committed to pursuing their individual goals while maintaining mutual respect. They have left a mark on college basketball that will not be erased.

