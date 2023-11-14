Who is Jared Grasso's wife, Andrea Grasso? Looking at former college basketball coach's personal life

Since 2018, Jared Grasso has served as the head coach of the Bryant Bulldogs men's basketball team. However, he recently resigned from his position following a month-long break at Bryant University.

Beyond the courts, Jared Grasso leads a fulfilling family life alongside his wonderful wife, Andrea Grasso. The couple got married on August 9, 2014, and currently reside in North Smithfield, sharing a successful and enduring relationship.

Who is Jared Grasso's wife?

Andrea Grasso has a background in fashion merchandising from the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York, NY. Since August 2011, Andrea has been working as a coach merchandise coordinator at Jimlar, one of America's premier footwear companies.

The Grasso family seems to cherish their time together, which is evident from Andrea's social media posts. Working as a merchandise coordinator, the reported average salary of Andrea Grasso is $61,041 per year.

The couple welcomed their first child, Jared, in 2016. After that, in 2018, the couple was blessed with the birth of their son, Cole Grasso. Bryant's former coach and Andrea welcomed their daughter, Marchesa Grasso, in 2020.

Once, Grasso's son, Cole, joined him at a press conference after Bryant’s victory in the NEC semifinals in 2022.

Andrea Grasso is a devoted spouse and loving mother. Her Instagram account bio reads:

“Fashion Obsessed; Coach’s Wife; Busy Mama Bear to 2 little boys & & a Princess; Lover of Wine, Champagne, & a great Martini.”

Andrea’s fashion-forward background, coupled with her commitment to family life, creates a well-rounded and vibrant picture of the Grasso household.

Jared Grasso wants more family time

Jared Grasso, in his stepping-down message from the head coach position, explained the paramount importance of family in his decision. Grasso has been on leave from the school since September. He announced his departure on social media in a statement, saying:

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my resignation as the Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Bryant University. My role as a father and husband is everything to me. The rigors of a coach’s lifestyle and 3 young children can make that extremely challenging. My mental and physical health must come first at this time.”

Grasso's absence from the Bulldogs over the past two months was due to an administrative investigation into his conduct since his hiring in April 2018.

Facing complexity in his recent circumstances, Grasso dealt with a misdemeanor charge related to an accident, which was later dismissed by North Smithfield police. Despite legal hurdles, Grasso's commitment to his family's well-being has taken precedence over college basketball for now.