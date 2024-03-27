Who is John Calipari's wife, Ellen? All we know about Kentucky HC's personal life

Not many coaches can boast about John Calipari’s longevity. Since taking on his first role as an assistant coach in 1982, Calipari has risen steadily to the top and remained there even until now. Perhaps among the many factors contributing to Coach Cal’s success and longevity are his marriage and family.

There is no doubt that a peaceful and happy home contributes to anyone’s success. So who is the amazing woman behind the amazing Coach Cal we all know?

Who is John Calipari’s wife?

John Calipari’s wife is Ellen Calipari. John and Ellen got married on Jun. 22, 1986. Together, John and Ellen have three children, two daughters; Erin and Megan, and a son; Brad.

Ellen is very active on social media, especially on Instagram, where she shares content about her family, events, and so on.

John and Ellen appear to share an adorable relationship, even after 37 years of marriage.

She has been playing a motherly role, not only towards their children but also towards John’s players.

Coach Cal pointed this out in the tribute she wrote for her on their 37th wedding anniversary. He posted the tribute, along with a picture of them together, on his official X page. He wrote,

“Today, Ellen and I celebrate our 37th anniversary. I have been blessed to have her beside me through our journey. As a wife, confidant and mother, she has worked overtime to keep us all moving forward. She has treated all of our players over the years as her sons and was protective of them EVEN TO ME!! “Quit yelling at Demarcus!” Lol Love you Ellen!! Here’s to the strongest, most beautiful woman - inside and out - I know!!”

Expand Tweet

John and Ellen’s daughter, Erin, is a neuropharmacologist who also played basketball for the UMass Minutewomen.

Their second daughter, Megan, is a French pastry chef, while their son Brad is on John’s coaching staff at Kentucky.

Brad earlier played basketball for the Wildcats before transferring to Detroit Mercy to play for another two seasons. He joined his father’s staff after completing his master’s degree.

While John is dedicated to his coaching career, Ellen is dedicated to keeping their household, doing activities like woodworking, sewing, baking, painting, and so on.

Read more: Is John Calipari the highest-paid college basketball coach? Looking at Kentucky HC's salary and contract structure; What is Kentucky coach John Calipari’s salary? Contract and other details revealed