Who did Jon Scheyer replace? Exploring Duke Blue Devils' coaching history

It is only Jon Scheyer’s second full season as head coach of the Duke Blue Devils. One thing has become obvious in that period: he’s a perfect fit for the job. Scheyer is a Blue Devil through and through. First, he played for the team for four seasons, conquering college football while at it. As if written in the stars, it was to Duke Scheyer returned after his professional playing career to begin coaching. He then rose steadily to replace his old coach as the team’s head coach.

Who did Jon Scheyer replace?

Jon Scheyer was promoted to replace long-time Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, aka "Coach K," at the end of the 2021-22 season. Scheyer was first hired as a special assistant coach in April 2013 to replace Chris Collins, who had just resigned. He was promoted to full assistant coach a year later to replace Steve Wojciechowski, who also left Coach K’s coaching staff.

Former Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski

Scheyer was promoted again in 2018 to assume the role of co-associate head coach along with Nate James. This promotion came in the wake of Jeff Capel’s departure from Duke to take up the head coaching role at Pittsburgh. Scheyer’s promotion as Krzyzewski’s replacement was announced in June 2021 and took effect after the 2021-22 season.

Scheyer might be one of the youngest proteges to pass through Coach K’s tutelage, but he was carefully groomed for the role he now occupies today. From his playing days under Krzyzewski in the late 2010s, Scheyer has shown an exceptional understanding of the game, as evident in his achievements as a player.

Apart from his on-court abilities, Scheyer has always shown natural leadership traits. He was a junior when Mike Krzyzewski first trusted him with leadership by making him one of the team’s three captains. Then, as a senior, he was the team’s captain alongside Lance Thomas. Knowing these aspects about Scheyer, it was easy for Coach K to hire him in 2013 on his staff.

The experience on Krzyzewski’s staff is the best any rookie coach would have hoped for. Learning from one of the best to have done the job, Scheyer had the privilege of being part of the 2015 NCAA championship-winning team. He also won two ACC Tournament championships working under Coach K.

With the transition period well over, it is fair to say the Scheyer era is underway at Duke. And it’s becoming clear that Duke couldn’t have chosen a better candidate to fill Mike Krzyzewski’s big shoes.

