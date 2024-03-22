Who were Jon Scheyer's teammates at Duke? Taking a look at Duke HC's playing days

Jon Scheyer’s Duke Blue Devils start their NCAA tournament campaign today. It is safe to say the 36-year-old is living the dream of many basketball stars, coaching the program where he once played. Scheyer was the captain of the Blue Devils team that won the 2010 NCAA championship. But who were those he played with, and how did their careers pan out after college?

Who were Jon Scheyer’s teammates at Duke?

Jon Scheyer’s teammates at Duke include players like Lance Thomas, Kyle Singler, Brian Zoubek, and Nolan Smith. They were all members of the iconic Duke team that conquered college basketball in 2010.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Practice Day - Brooklyn

The team’s achievements include ending the regular season as ACC co-champions and winning the conference tournament, and the NCAA tournament.

Scheyer and Thomas led the team as the captains, serving as the leadership bridge between the coaching staff, headed by Mike Krzyzewski, and their teammates.

Although Thomas was undrafted in the 2010 NBA draft, he went on to have a career in the NBA. He played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunders, New York Knicks, and Brooklyn Nets.

Kyle Singler returned for his senior season with Duke following the team’s NCAA tournament triumph in 2010. He was the 33rd overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft. Although he was drafted by the Detroit Pistons, he went abroad, where he spent nearly a decade playing in the Liga ACB.

Brian Zoubek is from the same recruitment class as Scheyer and together, they reached the highest peak in college basketball. However, like Scheyer, he also went undrafted in the 2010 NBA draft.

He was signed by the New Jersey Nets in Jul. 2010 but was waived in October. Since leaving basketball, Zoubek has worked in a tech startup, ran a bakery, and now deals in real estate.

Another junior member of the 2010 Duke team, Nolan Smith, went on to be the 21st overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft. He played for the Portland Trail Blazers for two seasons and would later play for teams in Europe and the G League. He is currently an assistant coach for the Louisville Cardinals.

Former Charlotte Hornets shooting guard, Gerald Henderson Jr. was also Scheyer’s teammate at Duke. Although he was not part of the NCAA tournament-winning team of 2010, he got drafted in the 2009 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets and played in the NBA for eight seasons.

