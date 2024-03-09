Who is Lisa Bluder’s spouse, David Bluder? What we know about the Iowa HC’s husband

For Iowa Lady Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder, things are going really well.

Her team's ranked second in the nation. They're coming off a runner-up finish last year to try and win it all this year, and they have the nation's consensus best player in Caitlin Clark. Everything seems to have fallen right into place.

Considering how she's now getting a bit of fame for how well her team has performed, Lisa Bluder is in the public eye.

On that note, let's delve a bit into her personal life, specifically focusing on her husband, David Bluder.

Who is Lisa Bluder’s spouse, David Bluder?

David Bluder is a published author who has mostly stood by the sidelines cheering for his wife in a relatively quiet way.

Moreover, he's also a businessman, banker and a former instructor at Iowa, where his wife has coached for the last 20 years. But he has since retired to watch over their three kids growing up (via The Athletic).

Bluder is penning a novel titled "The Great Gamble." It features a story about a college basketball player, and how his life got tied up with sports gambling and unsavory criminal entities, as well as law enforcement.

Here's a brief summary of the plot from The Athletic report:

"His protagonist, Jason Carson, is an elite men’s basketball player from the Chicagoland who chooses Iowa over other well-established programs in order to stay close to his mother, who is stricken with cancer."

"Carson agrees to take money from a cartel to help pay bills while his mother was hospitalized, which sparks a chain of events that are both unbelievable and completely valid."

It's clear that the University of Iowa is near and dear to Bluder and her husband's hearts.

And as part of the celebrations of the book getting published, the Lady Hawkeyes coach went to her Instagram to congratulate her better half:

The pair have been married for 36 years, tying the knot in 1984 after being reportedly being introduced to each other by David's mother (via the Des Moines Register).

Iowa's outlook for NCAAW March Madness

Ranked no. 2 in the latest AP Polls, the Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to capture that elusive national title.

Superstar Caitlin Clark is going to the WNBA, so this is her final year, making this season championship or bust for the ladies from Iowa City.

One thing is for sure: Lisa Bluder will once again be one of the driving forces for the team to potentially go all the way.