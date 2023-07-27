Who is Matt Lynch? A sneak peek into the life of first openly gay head coach in Men's CBB

When Matt Lynch came out publicly as gay in 2020 via an Outsports article, he made waves as one of the very few openly gay coaches in college sports. He had just lost his job as an assistant coach at the University of North Carolina.

Lynch went on to become an assistant coach at Chowan University under the stewardship of his best friend, Rob Burke. Then, in December 2022, he finally snagged a head coaching job at USC (University of South Carolina).

He couldn't hide his excitement at the opportunity.

“It’s a dream come true,” Lynch told Outsports. “I’ve fantasized about this opportunity for 10-plus years. I’m finally going to have the opportunity to call a timeout!"

Scott Eisberg @SEisbergWCIV



He's making history. The 1st openly gay, men's HC in college hoops. Proud to carry a torch, but really, he just wants "to be Matt", and win. Matt Lynch is seeing dreams come true. He's now a college head basketball coach. Taking over the paused program at USC Salk in Walterboro.He's making history. The 1st openly gay, men's HC in college hoops. Proud to carry a torch, but really, he just wants "to be Matt", and win. pic.twitter.com/6RsEGchBZr

Lynch joined quite the list of illustrious names in the sport by coming out. Kevin Maxen, the Jacksonville Jaguars strength coach, also came out as the first openly gay NFL coach.

Michael Sam was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2014 after he publicly came out. Katie Sowers also became the first female gay coach in the NFL and is best known for being the assistant offensive coach when the San Francisco 49ers played in Super Bowl LIV.

The USC program is starting from scratch after suspending its basketball program last season and has a whole new coaching and playing staff. It's a blank canvas for Matt Lynch to work with. They barely have a budget to work with for scholarships and travel logistics.

None of that dampened Lynch's enthusiasm.

“I was attracted to this position because of the opportunity to build a program from scratch. [USC Salkehatchie] did not have a season this year, we have to carry 25 guys on the roster [and are currently at zero]. It’s a blank canvas, and I get to be Picasso."

Matt Lynch was named in the 'Forbes 30 Under 30 List' as one of the movers and shakers in the future of sports.

Taking a look at Matt Lynch's career

Matt Lynch's longest role was during his time at UNC of the Colonial Athletic Association. He started as a video coordinator and quickly rose to director of men's basketball operations in 2018.

Lynch again rapidly rose to the position of assistant coach at UNC in 2020 before leaving his job in 2020. He was hired as an assistant coach at Chowan University where he served under head coach, Rob Burke.

Matt Lynch made history when he was named the USC (University of South Carolina) Salkehatchie head coach. He was the first openly gay head coach in men's college basketball.

USC athletics director Jeremy Joye commented on Lynch's varied experience as being a huge factor for why he was selected to be their head coach.

“Matt’s background and level of professionalism will be a great fit for USC Salkehatchie. He has coached at a variety of levels and served in multiple capacities. At our level, that is a huge advantage, as coaches are often required to oversee all aspects of the program,” Joye said. We are very excited to welcome Coach Lynch to the Salkehatchie family.”

Lynch's rebuilding journey at USC will be under the spotlight as he continues to make history.