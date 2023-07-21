Who is Kevin Maxen? All you need to know about life of Jaguars coach

Kevin Maxen made history after he came out as gay in an exclusive interview to Outsports. He becomes the first male coach in US men's pro sports to come out openly. He said:

“I don’t want to feel like I have to think about it anymore. I don’t want to feel like I have to lie about who I am seeing, or why I am living with someone else.I want to be vocal in support of people living how they want to live, but I also want to just live and not feel fear about how people will react.”

He also revealed that he has been in a two-and-a-half year relationship with his boyfriend Nick. He found the courage to come out because of the support of his family and friends. He added:

“It wasn’t until recently – and with the immense love and support of my family, my friends, colleagues and peers, and the courage and sacrifice from my partner – that I realized I have the right and responsibility to love and be loved, and that maybe sharing this will hopefully give someone else the strength to accept their own life and take control of their own story.”

In all the paeans to his personal life story, however, his immense success on the field must not be forgotten. He joined the Jacksonville Jaguars last year associate stregth coach. The entire coaching staff, including Kevin Maxen, played a role in the team making it to the playoffs after two back-to-back seasons of being the worst team in the league.

Kevin Maxen interned with the Army and the University of Iowa before taking his first coaching experiences in college football. Before joining the Jaguars, he was a strength coach with Vanderbilt and Baylor.

Kevin Maxen excelled in football before embarking on a successful coaching career

Before he became a coach, he was also a successful football player for the Western Connecticut State University. As a standout linebacker, he led the team in tackles for two seasons and finished his career with 171 total tackles. During the three seasons and 30 games that he played there, he also became a team captain.

His latest decision to come out publicly continues his path as a trailblazer in the field of sports. As a Jewish black man, he has always stood out among the crowd, as he further told Outsports:

“As a Black Jew who has dated both men and women, who has been a strength coach at the highest level of professional football, I’ve learned that how I look, what I believe in, and especially who I am physically or emotionally attracted to should not impact the way I or other people view my worth. And It should certainly not dictate what I feel I am capable of accomplishing.”

He was spurred on to come clean about what he felt after attending Jacksonville Jaguars events where other members introduced their family or partners and he could not. Based on the reaction from the team, he need not have worried about coming out sooner, as owner Shad Khan said to ESPN:

“Kevin is a Jacksonville Jaguar through and through, and a key member of our football team and community. I look forward to seeing Kevin next week at training camp, and hope that he comes to work each day during camp and through the season feeling confident, free and at peace.”

outsports.com/2023/7/20/2379… Jacksonville Jaguars strength coach Kevin Maxen comes out in the NFL, a first in major US men’s pro sports.

Kevin Maxen was also helped by Carl Nassib, who made history as the first openly gay active NFL player. He now joins the ranks of other coaches like Katie Sowers with the San Francisco 49ers and Curt Miller of the WNBA. But as a male in men's pro sports, he has made history. One hopes others will see his example and find the strength to live their truths.

